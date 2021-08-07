Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
Francisco Lindor excited to play with Javier Baez when he returns to Mets' lineup

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 38m

Lindor is looking forward to getting back in the lineup and playing with Baez. 

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 4:15 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2m

Saturday, August 7, 2021 • 4:15 P.M.Citizens Bank Park • Philadelphia, PARHP Tylor Megill (1-1, 2.68) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.04)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMFor th

Sports Media 101

8/7/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 7m

Six weeks of mediocre baseball has finally come back to haunt the New York Mets (56-53). A 90-day run in first place came to an end last night when the Mets lost to the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies (57-53) 4-2 to fall a half-game back in the...

WFAN
Francisco Lindor running on field, no timetable for return

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 24m

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was running on the field on Saturday, but there is still no timetable for a return from his strained oblique.

New York Post
The best teams MLB has to offer aren’t very good

by: Phil Mushnick New York Post 30m

I haven’t seen an MLB team that’s even marginally proficient at doing those things — the fundamental things, big things, little things — that win ballgames. And I haven’t witnessed the...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/7/21: Ronny Mauricio homered again, Cole Gordon spins a gem.

by: Kenneth Lavin SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

Lohud
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Saturday, Aug. 7 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 2h

Tylor Megill (1-1, 2.68) will start for the Mets, while Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.04) will go for the Phillies.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Rich Hill is a postseason pitcher, let’s get him there

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

It wasn’t up to Rich Hill to join the New York Mets this year. He would have gladly stayed with the Tampa Bay Rays and attempted to make a run to the Wor...

