8/7/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 5m
Six weeks of mediocre baseball has finally come back to haunt the New York Mets (56-53). A 90-day run in first place came to an end last night when the Mets lost to the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies (57-53) 4-2 to fall a half-game back in the...
Francisco Lindor running on field, no timetable for return
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 22m
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was running on the field on Saturday, but there is still no timetable for a return from his strained oblique.
The best teams MLB has to offer aren’t very good
by: Phil Mushnick — New York Post 28m
I haven’t seen an MLB team that’s even marginally proficient at doing those things — the fundamental things, big things, little things — that win ballgames. And I haven’t witnessed the...
Francisco Lindor excited to play with Javier Baez when he returns to Mets' lineup
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 36m
Lindor is looking forward to getting back in the lineup and playing with Baez.
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/7/21: Ronny Mauricio homered again, Cole Gordon spins a gem.
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Saturday, Aug. 7 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 2h
Tylor Megill (1-1, 2.68) will start for the Mets, while Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.04) will go for the Phillies.
Taking the Good With the Bad Regarding Javier Báez
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2h
Needing to make a splash at this year's trade deadline, the New York Mets did just that by acquiring shortstop Javier Baez - and pitcher Trevor Williams - from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pro
NY Mets: Rich Hill is a postseason pitcher, let’s get him there
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
It wasn’t up to Rich Hill to join the New York Mets this year. He would have gladly stayed with the Tampa Bay Rays and attempted to make a run to the Wor...
Tweets
-
Dominic Smith's wRC+ vs. LHP by season: 2017: 26 (37 PAs) 2018: 63 (20 PAs) 2019: 132 (36 PAs) 2020: 146 (64 PAs) 2021: 129 (113 PAs) @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 4:15 PM https://t.co/Yv5EichqWJ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Marcus Stroman made his 23rd start of the season last night & walked away with his 11th loss. His ERA stands at 2.83. Stroman is the first pitcher with 11 losses & an ERA under 3.00 in his first 23 starts of a season since Chris Sale in 2013. @STR0 #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Was it the lobster rolls that drove @emmatieds to the @PortlandSeaDogs 🦞? Hear from The Sea Dogs Broadcaster on the Pre-Game Show with @JacobWilkins 📻: https://t.co/Y2p0d3ku0KMinors
-
Top prospects on display! 🤩 All four of these guys rank within @MLBPipeline’s top 30 @Mets prospects. Check out what they did yesterday. https://t.co/QLBl0GBgRcMinors
-
The Mets, Luis Rojas said, are starting their righties over their lefties because Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez has allowed only four hits in 57 plate appearances against left-handed hitters this season.Mets lineup for Aug. 7 in Philly: CF Nimmo 1B Alonso 3B Davis SS Báez RF Drury 2B Villar C McCann LF Pillar RHP Tylor MegillBeat Writer / Columnist
