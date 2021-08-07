New York Mets
Mets: Lindor performing baseball activities, still unsure about return date
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 56m
Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor has been playing catch, taking ground balls and hitting off a tee, but doesn't know when he'll be back
Video Story: Mets, Phils battle in South Philly
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 8m
Mets @ Phillies Aug. 07, 2021
Mets Sign Zack Godley To Minors Deal
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 13m
The Mets have signed right-hander Zack Godley to a minor league contract, according to Michael Mayer of the Metsmerized website …
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones Vs. Hudson Valley Renegades - 8/7/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 13m
The Brooklyn Cyclones are home to play the Hudson Valley Reneg...
Francisco Lindor telling Mets to ‘keep fighting’ as he works way back
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 29m
PHILADELPHIA — Francisco Lindor regrets he can’t be on the field with his Mets teammates to help them weather this latest storm. The shortstop, who is rehabbing from a right oblique strain, had...
Francisco Lindor progressing well from oblique injury, but return date remains uncertain | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 44m
PHILADELPHIA — Francisco Lindor’s recovery from a strained right oblique is going well, he said, but he doesn’t know when he will return. The front end of the general timetable provided by acting gene
Lindor preaches patience with Mets slumping: 'Welcome to August'
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 51m
Injured Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor isn't losing faith in his club despite New York losing seven of nine games and falling out of first place in the NL East."Everybody is working really hard," Lindor said Saturday, according to Deesha Thosar of...
Odubel Herrera hit a three-run home run. The Phillies lead 4-0 in the fifth. (Remember when we said yesterday that there was no cursing in the press box?)TV / Radio Network
And with each game that passes, I’m convinced the front office did a HORRENDOUS job at the trade deadline. More of the same ‘ol @Mets Right Uncle Steve?? @StevenACohen2Blogger / Podcaster
Tylor Megill served up home runs of 437 feet and 434 feet. One had an exit velocity of 107.5 mph, the other was 110.4 mph.Beat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Trust the process.Blogger / Podcaster
Having the Mets’ season ended by an abuser is the best!! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻Blogger / Podcaster
