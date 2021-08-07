New York Mets
Aw-Philly Close, Mets’ Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 58m
The Mets loaded their lineup with right-handers on Sunday hoping to tack on early runs against converted Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Instead, the Mets failed to score until the ninth and lost
Yankees Rumors: Javy Baez Trade Pursued Before Cubs Moved Star to Mets at Deadline
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 2h
The New York Yankees were in pursuit of shortstop Javier Baez on trade deadline day before the New York Mets eventually acquired the two-time All-Star from the...
Miller hits 2 HRs, Phillies hold off Mets for 7th straight | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 20m
(AP) -- Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh straight victory, 5-3 over the sinking New York Mets on Saturday.Odubel He
Mets Ninth Inning Rally Comes Up Short in 5-3 Loss to Phillies
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 27m
The New York Mets had an opportunity to fight their way back into first place against the Philadelphia Phillies but squandered the opportunity
Mets vs Phillies Highlights: Mets late rally comes up short as Phillies hold on for 5-3 win
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 39m
After mustering just two hits all game long, the Mets hit three consecutive solo home runs in the 9th inning and had the tying runs on base but Pete Alonso a...
Mets’ free-fall reaches new low after crushing loss to Phillies
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 43m
The Mets aren’t going to leave town in first place and they shouldn’t count on second, either.
Gut Reaction: Phillies 5, Mets 3 (8/7/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 43m
Mets go back to back to back | 08/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 48m
Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann belt back-to-back-to-back home runs in the 9th inning against the Phillies
Mets vs. Phillies: Pete Alonso, offense continue freefall
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 49m
The Mets were lifeless for three-plus hours, then very much alive for around 20 minutes. But the end result was another loss vs. Phillies.
Hello Jerry! (Okay, It’s Jeremy) Vasquez crushes a solo shot in the bottom of the 8th to put the Cyclone ahead 5-4! Serenity now!!!! 3 more outs #AmazinStartsHereMinors
4 runs in the 8th highlighted by a 2-run double from Matt Winaker and the Ponies are on top 5-2 looking to close it out in the 9th!Minors
‘We’ve got to win tomorrow’: The Mets’ freefall continues as offense stays quiet in Philadelphia https://t.co/U8UgGkwCA5Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Mets notes on Francisco Lindor's progress, Jacob deGrom's family-related absence and Luis Rojas' pride for the bronze-winning Dominicans: https://t.co/6EkgbdWelBBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsMetrics: In 2020: The #Mets had the HIGHEST Isolated Power (ISO) in the entire league against pitches that were 97+ mph at .254 In 2021: The #Mets have the LOWEST Isolated Power (ISO) against pitches that were 97+ mph at .038 ISO = SLG - BA Absolutely baffling... #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Welcome to the freefall portion of the Mets’ season, featuring the same, familiar, underperforming offense from all the other portions and now including a significantly regressing rotation. Story: https://t.co/dQWgxsluCaBeat Writer / Columnist
