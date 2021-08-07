Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Top prospect Álvarez just misses cycle

by: Nick Trujillo MLB: Mets 9s

After riding an early season hot streak throughout May that brought a promotion to Brooklyn and an impressive June, Mets top prospect Francisco Álvarez experienced some of the perils playing a full season of baseball will bring. He hit .189 in July...

Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Javy Baez Trade Pursued Before Cubs Moved Star to Mets at Deadline

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 3h

The New York Yankees were in pursuit of shortstop Javier Baez on trade deadline day before the New York Mets eventually acquired the two-time All-Star from the...

Newsday
Adams' first career HR in 9th lifts Nats past Braves, 3-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 9m

(AP) -- Riley Adams' two-run homer in the ninth gave Washington the lead and the Nationals rallied with three runs off Atlanta closer Will Smith, beating the Braves 3-2 on Saturday night.Smith blew a

SNY Mets

Mets vs Phillies: McCann on the Mets woes: 'There has to be a sense of urgency' | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Mets catcher James McCann tries to explain the Mets offensive woes and why being able to hit the fastball has become an team-wide issue. He does make it clea...

CBS New York
Mets Hit Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers In 9th, But Fall To Phillies As Slide Continues

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh straight victory, 5-3 over the sinking New York Mets on Saturday.

Metstradamus
Written By The Bots

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

There was a big kick a few months back where people would ingest book transcripts and song lyrics into bots, and then make the artificial intelligence of the bots write their own books and songs wi…

USA Today
Miller hits 2 HRs, Phillies hold off Mets for 7th straight

by: AP USA Today 2h

Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh...

Empire Sports Media
Mets Ninth Inning Rally Comes Up Short in 5-3 Loss to Phillies

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets had an opportunity to fight their way back into first place against the Philadelphia Phillies but squandered the opportunity

