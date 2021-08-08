New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Mets Sign Zack Godley to Minor League Contract
by: Alexis Farinacci
Good morning, Mets fans!Per Michael Mayer of Metsmerized, the New York Mets have signed right-handed pitcher Zack Godley to a minor league contract.Godley has allowed 32 earned runs in 32
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/8/21: Alvarez comes a single short of the cycle
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 14m
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
MLB roundup: Giants knock off Brewers in wild 11-inning game - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The...
NY Mets: 3 good trade deadline moves that failed in the postseason
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
I think it was Shakespeare who famously wrote, “What’s in a trade? Would a trade deadline move by any other name help the New York Mets rally and make ...
Mets’ Luis Rojas not thinking about his job security
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
PHILADELPHIA — If Luis Rojas is starting to feel his seat getting warm, he isn’t about to admit it. After the Mets lost 5-3 to the Phillies on Saturday for their 14th defeat in 23 games since...
What Have We Here?
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
Our clubs in jeopardy of disappearing from the divisional race they led for months on end, so perhaps the appropriate way to sum them up is through a smidgen of Jeopardy. Correct.
LEADING OFF: Dodgers exposed in extras, Bosox minus Martinez | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___NOT EXTRA SPECIALMookie Betts, Max Muncy and the World Series champion Dodgers have been hitting on almost all cylinders this season. Except when
Álvarez ropes first career triple | 08/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7h
8/7/21: Mets top prospect ropes a ball into the gap for his first career triple for High-A Brooklyn.
