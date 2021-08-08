Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets vs. Phillies recap: Comeback attempt falls short in Philadelphia

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets had the tying runs on in the ninth but it wasn’t enough to stop their slide down the standings.

The Mets Police
Rojas Watch Watch: media asking Luis about his job

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

I almost upgraded to a Rojas Watch this morning because if the media is asking him directly, things are bad! For new readers – a Watch Watch watches to see what others are saying about a poss…

Mets Merized
Rough Fifth Inning Ends Tylor Megill’s Start Vs. Phillies

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 17m

Tylor Megill began Saturday's game fresh off his first-career loss, thanks to Miami, looking to get back on track against another division opponent in Philadelphia.The 26-year-old retired the

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for August 8, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mack's Mets
Mack - Draft Thoughts: Kevin Parada, Cole Young, Ian Richie, Robert Moore, Termarr Johnson

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 38m

  7-30-21 - Through The Fence   -   Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech   Parada, who will be a draft-eligible sophomore, hit .318/.379/.550 w...

The Apple
Wake Up and Smell the Trepidation

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 47m

Sunday's series finale looms large for Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Robinson Cano picked the wrong week to tweet Mets

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

On August 1, 2021, Robinson Cano tweeted about the New York Mets. It’s not a shocking thing to do. After all, despite his suspension, he’s still a memb...

Metro News
MLB roundup: Giants knock off Brewers in wild 11-inning game - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 3h

LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The...

New York Post
Mets’ Luis Rojas not thinking about his job security

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5h

PHILADELPHIA — If Luis Rojas is starting to feel his seat getting warm, he isn’t about to admit it. After the Mets lost 5-3 to the Phillies on Saturday for their 14th defeat in 23 games since...

