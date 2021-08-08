New York Mets
Mets Morning News for August 8, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Rojas Watch Watch: media asking Luis about his job
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
I almost upgraded to a Rojas Watch this morning because if the media is asking him directly, things are bad! For new readers – a Watch Watch watches to see what others are saying about a poss…
Rough Fifth Inning Ends Tylor Megill’s Start Vs. Phillies
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 17m
Tylor Megill began Saturday's game fresh off his first-career loss, thanks to Miami, looking to get back on track against another division opponent in Philadelphia.The 26-year-old retired the
Mack - Draft Thoughts: Kevin Parada, Cole Young, Ian Richie, Robert Moore, Termarr Johnson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 38m
7-30-21 - Through The Fence - Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech Parada, who will be a draft-eligible sophomore, hit .318/.379/.550 w...
Wake Up and Smell the Trepidation
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 48m
Sunday's series finale looms large for Mets
NY Mets: Robinson Cano picked the wrong week to tweet Mets
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
On August 1, 2021, Robinson Cano tweeted about the New York Mets. It’s not a shocking thing to do. After all, despite his suspension, he’s still a memb...
MLB roundup: Giants knock off Brewers in wild 11-inning game - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 3h
LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The...
Mets’ Luis Rojas not thinking about his job security
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
PHILADELPHIA — If Luis Rojas is starting to feel his seat getting warm, he isn’t about to admit it. After the Mets lost 5-3 to the Phillies on Saturday for their 14th defeat in 23 games since...
I’ve been doing this a long time. Yesterday was @The7LineArmy’ 115th MLB outing, and the loss stung more than usual. I’m always happy to get people together who love the Mets, but only winning the pre-game is mentally draining. I’ll need to meditate for the next 2 weeks for LA.Free Agent
Among 587 minor league hitters with a min. 250 PAs this season, Francisco Álvarez currently owns the 22nd-highest wRC+ at 151. He’s also the youngest of those 21 players ahead of him (19). #MetsMets top prospect Francisco Álvarez went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and home run last night for Brooklyn. The 19-year-old now has a .856 OPS and 25 extra base hits in 55 games for the High-A Cyclones. https://t.co/su9DaMcJFJBlogger / Podcaster
Think I’m going to go for a morning swim. 🏊♂️Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @TheAppleNYM: Wake Up and Smell the Trepidation #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/a9UFBGflFbBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @bradlaplante: In less than one day, the @mets press conferences have gone from “our job is to win every day” to “we HAVE to win this game.”Blogger / Podcaster
The #Mets will turn it around today. I have faith. They’re too talented to be this unproductive and there’s plenty of baseball left this season #YaGottaBelieve #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
