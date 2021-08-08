New York Mets
Mets Minors Recap: Francisco Álvarez Leaves The Yard Again For Brooklyn
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
AAA: Syracuse Mets (29-52) 2, Rochester Red Wings (32-46) 1BOX SCORETravis Blankenhorn - 2B: 2-4, BB. .246/.391/.565Wilfredo Tovar - SS: 2-5. .281/.372/.386Patrick Mazeika - 1B: 1-5,
Open Thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 8/8/21
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
The Mets try to salvage this weekend series with the Phillies and avoid tumbling further out of first place.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 25m
Sunday, August 8, 2021 • 1:05 P.M.Citizens Bank Park • Philadelphia, PARHP Taijuan Walker (7-6, 3.86) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (9-6, 2.57)SNY • TBS • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets
Lunch Time Links 8/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 28m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball c...
NY Mets Roster: 1 quality missing from the trade deadline additions
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 29m
Sign him. Trade for him. He knows about winning. It’s something we hear a lot in sports when teams are looking to improve. I’m guilty of it, too. Addin...
8/8/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 31m
The bats have continued to slumber for the slumping New York Mets (56-54), who are in an absolute tailspin right now. The Mets have lost three games in a row and eight of their past ten to fall out…
MMN Recap: Francisco Alvarez Finishes Single Short of Cycle
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 39m
Best Bets of the Day - August 8th - Pitcher List
by: Andrew Gould — Pitcher List 50m
Andrew Gould highlights his favorite bets for August 8.
MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, strategy, advice for August 8, 2021 - CBSSports.com
by: CBS Sports Staff Aug 8, 2021 — CBS Sports 2h
SportsLine's Scott Engel, a daily Fantasy pro and FSWA Hall of Famer, gives optimal MLB DFS lineup advice
It needs to keep being said. Mets had one hot streak this season. It was due to degrom literally not giving up any runs & other arms pitching at elite level. Allowed Mets to just put anyone out there in lineup who showed more glove than bat scoring just enough.I’d like to know first half numbers if you take out deGrom. https://t.co/J8Frm1B2cYBeat Writer / Columnist
Everyone talks about how the Mets need to hit today but if Walker gets shelled yet again it won’t matter.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets’ starting pitching was a big reason why this club stayed in contention while the offense was underperforming and missing some key players in the first half. What was once a strength has now become an issue.#Mets' first-half starting pitching stats & ranks: ERA: 2.98 (2nd) FIP: 3.36 (1st) WHIP: 1.05 (2nd) K%: 27.5 (4th) Their second-half starting pitching stats & ranks: ERA: 5.42 (T-24th) FIP: 5.19 (26th) WHIP: 1.42 (24th) K%: 18.2 (26th) @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
I know it's tough sometimes when we have to do the game off the monitors but we're not that bad.Yet I’ll be listening to @MetsBooth today. Might be clichè, but maybe I really AM a ****.TV / Radio Network
Mets Mojo has had better weekends than the one currently in progress. https://t.co/xXtMdVQQ9UBlogger / Podcaster
After making an error in T1, former St. Lucie standout David Thompson slugs a solo homer to LF. He has one really interesting home run story in this park — but not as a member of the #Mets. More on that later. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
