New York Mets

Metstradamus
8/8/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 24m

The bats have continued to slumber for the slumping New York Mets (56-54), who are in an absolute tailspin right now. The Mets have lost three games in a row and eight of their past ten to fall out…

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 8/8/21

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m

The Mets try to salvage this weekend series with the Phillies and avoid tumbling further out of first place.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 18m

Sunday, August 8, 2021 • 1:05 P.M.Citizens Bank Park • Philadelphia, PARHP Taijuan Walker (7-6, 3.86) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (9-6, 2.57)SNY • TBS • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 8/8/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 21m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball c...

Rising Apple

NY Mets Roster: 1 quality missing from the trade deadline additions

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 22m

Sign him. Trade for him. He knows about winning. It’s something we hear a lot in sports when teams are looking to improve. I’m guilty of it, too. Addin...

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Francisco Alvarez Finishes Single Short of Cycle

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 32m

AAA: Syracuse Mets (29-52) 2, Rochester Red Wings (32-46) 1BOX SCORETravis Blankenhorn – 2B: 2-4, BB. .246/.391/.565Wilfredo Tovar – SS: 2-5. .281/.372/.386Patrick Mazeika – 1

Pitcher List
Best Bets of the Day - August 8th - Pitcher List

by: Andrew Gould Pitcher List 43m

Andrew Gould highlights his favorite bets for August 8.

CBS Sports

MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, strategy, advice for August 8, 2021 - CBSSports.com

by: CBS Sports Staff Aug 8, 2021 CBS Sports 2h

SportsLine's Scott Engel, a daily Fantasy pro and FSWA Hall of Famer, gives optimal MLB DFS lineup advice

Tweets

    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 4m
    It needs to keep being said. Mets had one hot streak this season. It was due to degrom literally not giving up any runs & other arms pitching at elite level. Allowed Mets to just put anyone out there in lineup who showed more glove than bat scoring just enough.
    Zach Braziller
    I’d like to know first half numbers if you take out deGrom. https://t.co/J8Frm1B2cY
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 4m
    Everyone talks about how the Mets need to hit today but if Walker gets shelled yet again it won’t matter.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 5m
    The #Mets’ starting pitching was a big reason why this club stayed in contention while the offense was underperforming and missing some key players in the first half. What was once a strength has now become an issue.
    Mathew Brownstein
    #Mets' first-half starting pitching stats & ranks: ERA: 2.98 (2nd) FIP: 3.36 (1st) WHIP: 1.05 (2nd) K%: 27.5 (4th) Their second-half starting pitching stats & ranks: ERA: 5.42 (T-24th) FIP: 5.19 (26th) WHIP: 1.42 (24th) K%: 18.2 (26th) @Metsmerized
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 5m
    I know it's tough sometimes when we have to do the game off the monitors but we're not that bad.
    Sam Maxwell
    Yet I’ll be listening to @MetsBooth today. Might be clichè, but maybe I really AM a ****.
    TV / Radio Network
    Greg Prince @greg_prince 9m
    Mets Mojo has had better weekends than the one currently in progress. https://t.co/xXtMdVQQ9U
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Bill Whitehead @BillWhiteheadFL 10m
    After making an error in T1, former St. Lucie standout David Thompson slugs a solo homer to LF. He has one really interesting home run story in this park — but not as a member of the #Mets. More on that later. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets