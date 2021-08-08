New York Mets
Gameday: Binghamton Rumble Ponies Vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 8/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are home to play the Portland Sea Dog...
Video Story: Mets, Phils close series at CBP
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 12m
Mets @ Phillies Aug. 08, 2021
Steve Cohen visits slumping Mets before Phillies game
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 40m
Not all motivational speakers live in a van down by the river.
Game Chatter: Taijuan Walker vs Zack Wheeler (8/8/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 42m
Gameday: Mets @ Phillies - 8/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets are on the road to play the Phillies. It's the final game of the three game series. your browser does not support...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 8/8/21
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets try to salvage this weekend series with the Phillies and avoid tumbling further out of first place.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
Sunday, August 8, 2021 • 1:05 P.M.Citizens Bank Park • Philadelphia, PARHP Taijuan Walker (7-6, 3.86) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (9-6, 2.57)SNY • TBS • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets
NY Mets Roster: 1 quality missing from the trade deadline additions
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Sign him. Trade for him. He knows about winning. It’s something we hear a lot in sports when teams are looking to improve. I’m guilty of it, too. Addin...
8/8/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The bats have continued to slumber for the slumping New York Mets (56-54), who are in an absolute tailspin right now. The Mets have lost three games in a row and eight of their past ten to fall out…
Exactly this. Taijuan was great in the first half but here's his IP by year: 2017 - 157 2018 - 13 2019 - 1 2020 - 53 2021 - 105 and counting@OmarMinayaFan Side note: Walker’s command is progressively getting worse due to innings fatigue. He’s totally regressed into a #5 starter at this point.Blogger / Podcaster
Since Wheeler signed his deal with Philadelphia, he's recorded the 3rd-highest fWAR among pitchers coming into today's action at 7.1. #MetsJust a reminder the Phillies got Wheeler at a discountBlogger / Podcaster
Wouldn't have it any other way!🚨 REMINDER 🚨 Tune in to Jets Nation tomorrow night at 6:30 on SNY! (No days off for @SteveGelbs) https://t.co/gDIKFco07xTV / Radio Personality
A very quick 1-2-3 inning from Walker. Only 5 pitches needed. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Taijuan Walker has definitely settled down in this game, which is a good thing assuming the #Mets can hit at some point.Blogger / Podcaster
After today it'll be "The Wheeler"What do you call a game where the pitcher gives up a hit to the 1st batter, then retires the final 27 in a row? Asking for a #Mets fan friend. @Metstradamus @fsolomon75 @fredforthemetsBlogger / Podcaster
