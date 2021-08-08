New York Mets
NY Mets' Javier Báez exits game against Phillies with apparent injury
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 53m
Javier Báez appeared to suffer an injury on a swing. Then he exited the game.
Javier Báez leaves game with left hip tightness
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Things are not going well for the Mets!
Walker K's Harper | 08/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 14m
Taijuan Walker sets down Bryce Harper on strikes on a fastball in the bottom of the 1st inning
Mets’ woes continue as Javier Baez exits game early with injury
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 18m
Just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse for the slumping Mets...
Báez exits early after swing-induced injury
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 21m
PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another injury struck the Mets on Sunday, when shortstop Javier Báez departed in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park with left hip tightness. Leading off the fifth inning, Báez grimaced as he grounded a ball to second base. He...
Phillies retire Halladay's No. 34 in tribute to late ace | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 24m
(AP) -- On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer's No. 34 jersey in a touching tri
Javier Báez Exits Game With Hip Tightness
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 42m
Updated Post: August 8, 2021, 14:56The Mets announce Báez left the game with hip tightness. Stay tuned for more updates after the game.Original Post: August 8, 2021, 14:47New York Met
José Martinez' return can help the Mets. Why Luis Rojas thinks so
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 52m
José Martinez could help the Mets in a key area in which they've struggled this season.
NY Mets News: Jose Martinez won’t save the team but could provide a jolt
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Remember Jose Martinez? He was the veteran bat first, glove second player the New York Mets signed this offseason to a minor league deal. I was hyped when ...
The #Mets have lost 7 of their last 8 games and are 9-15 since the All-Star Game. Its not hard to see why - they are broken right now and its very, very ugly.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets had just 2 hits today, both by Brandon Nimmo, one in the 1st and one in the 9th.Blogger / Podcaster
-
That’s a Cy Young statement by Zack Wheeler. 2-hitter to increase the lead over the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The free fall continues without a parachute in sight. https://t.co/qcfaCmpgkJBlogger / Podcaster
-
And the Mets are swept in Philadelphia. Zack Wheeler conjures Roy Halladay on the day the Phillies retire Halladay's #34 -- power, precision, efficiency in a 2-hit CG shutout.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: FINAL: Phillies 3, Mets 0 WP: Zack Wheeler LP: Taijuan Walker 📰 The Mets have lost nine of 11. They were swept at Citizens Bank Park to turn a half-game NL East lead into a 2.5-game deficit. 📊 Record: 56-55 📉 Streak: L4 🏃♂️ Pace: 82-80 Next: Aug. 10 vs. WAS, 7:10 p.m.Super Fan
