New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ woes continue as Javier Baez exits game early with injury

by: Peter Botte New York Post 25m

Just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse for the slumping Mets...

amNewYork
Mets free fall continues, swept by Phillies behind Zack Wheeler gem | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 1m

On a day in which Roy Halladay had his number retired by the Phillies, it was only fitting that Zack Wheeler put together another ace-like performance that

Pitcher List
The Sunday Brief: Top Storylines to Follow This Week - Pitcher List

by: Blair Williams Pitcher List 3m

All the stories you need to follow this week in the MLB.

Amazin' Avenue
Javier Báez leaves game with left hip tightness

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

Things are not going well for the Mets!

Film Room
Walker K's Harper | 08/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 21m

Taijuan Walker sets down Bryce Harper on strikes on a fastball in the bottom of the 1st inning

MLB: Mets.com
Báez exits early after swing-induced injury

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 28m

PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another injury struck the Mets on Sunday, when shortstop Javier Báez departed in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park with left hip tightness. Leading off the fifth inning, Báez grimaced as he grounded a ball to second base. He...

Newsday
Phillies retire Halladay's No. 34 in tribute to late ace | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 31m

(AP) -- On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer's No. 34 jersey in a touching tri

Mets Merized
Javier Báez Exits Game With Hip Tightness

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 49m

Updated Post: August 8, 2021, 14:56The Mets announce Báez left the game with hip tightness. Stay tuned for more updates after the game.Original Post: August 8, 2021, 14:47New York Met

