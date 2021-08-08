New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Walker K's Harper | 08/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
Taijuan Walker sets down Bryce Harper on strikes on a fastball in the bottom of the 1st inning
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets free fall continues, swept by Phillies behind Zack Wheeler gem | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 1m
On a day in which Roy Halladay had his number retired by the Phillies, it was only fitting that Zack Wheeler put together another ace-like performance that
The Sunday Brief: Top Storylines to Follow This Week - Pitcher List
by: Blair Williams — Pitcher List 3m
All the stories you need to follow this week in the MLB.
Javier Báez leaves game with left hip tightness
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
Things are not going well for the Mets!
Mets’ woes continue as Javier Baez exits game early with injury
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 26m
Just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse for the slumping Mets...
Báez exits early after swing-induced injury
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 28m
PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another injury struck the Mets on Sunday, when shortstop Javier Báez departed in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park with left hip tightness. Leading off the fifth inning, Báez grimaced as he grounded a ball to second base. He...
Phillies retire Halladay's No. 34 in tribute to late ace | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 31m
(AP) -- On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer's No. 34 jersey in a touching tri
Javier Báez Exits Game With Hip Tightness
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 49m
Updated Post: August 8, 2021, 14:56The Mets announce Báez left the game with hip tightness. Stay tuned for more updates after the game.Original Post: August 8, 2021, 14:47New York Met
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Color me pink! 🖍🖍 Here is your Crayola Takeover Day starting lineup. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
-
Zack Wheeler's release points from today's start. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I miss Jose Peraza. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Getting totally owned by a pitcher who used to be on the Mets seems like a fitting way for this cursed series to end. https://t.co/SOEtgGGEmvBlogger / Podcaster
-
This was an absolutely horrendous series. Thankfully, the #Mets are off tomorrowBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets