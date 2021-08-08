Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Big Lead
63254796_thumbnail

New York Mets Continue to Lose as Owner Steve Cohen Tweets Through It

by: N/A The Big Lead 1h

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets, 3-0, to complete a three-game weekend series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are

CBS Sports

Zack Wheeler pitches two-hit complete game shutout vs. Mets as first-place Phillies earn eighth straight win - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 27s

Wheeler also managed a fitting tribute to Roy Halladay on the day his No. 34 was retired by the Phillies

Newsday
63255513_thumbnail

 Mets hope to get righthanded bat of Jose Martinez back soon | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 14m

PHILADELPHIA — The forgotten man of the 2021 Mets, Jose Martinez, began a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Sunday, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout and playing three innings in rightfie

Yardbarker
63255478_thumbnail

Mets' Javier Baez exits Sunday's game vs. Phillies with apparent hip injury

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 18m

J.D. Davis took Baez's place in the lineup, and Jonathan Villar shifted from third base to shortstop as Davis took over at the hot corner. 

USA Today
63255284_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler tosses two-hit shutout, Phillies extend win streak to 8

by: AP USA Today 28m

Zack Wheeler shines, Bryce Harper homers as Phillies retire Hall of Famer Roy Halladay's jersey and shut out Mets 3-0.

Syracuse
58551194_thumbnail

Syracuse Mets blow late lead, fall to Rochester 7-6 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 35m

Syracuse led by five heading into the eighth inning.

Mack's Mets
62996922_thumbnail

Press Release: St. Lucie Mets Complete Sweep of Palm Beach Cardinals with 2-1 Win

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 36m

  Fryman goes 3 for 4, hits go-ahead double in 6th   PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (August 8, 2021) – The St. Lucie Mets completed a three-game swee...

Film Room
63255163_thumbnail

CG: NYM@PHI - 8/8/21 | 08/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 39m

Condensed Game: Zack Wheeler fanned 11 hitters in his complete-game shutout, while three Phillies homered in the 3-0 win over the Mets

Metstradamus
63255116_thumbnail

Trust The Process? Or Heed The Results?

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 41m

I don’t know what to say about Sunday’s loss except: Thanks a f*cking lot, Jeffy and Brodie. Taijuan Walker gave the Mets a quality start, only giving up four hits in his six innings of…

