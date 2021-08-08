The move (or non-move) that you could immediately first-guess this winter by the Mets

Devan Fink Springer's only had 185 PA with the Blue Jays due to injuries, but man, he's been quite the free agent addition to an already-scary lineup: .286/.370/.627, 14 HR (in just 185 PA!), 166 wRC+. 1.7 WAR in just 43 games.