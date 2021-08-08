Wheeler's 'pure dominance' keeps Phillies surging

Here's the honest glass half full assessment of what's going on right now. Mets through all the issues can still likely finish above .500. Thats better than most Mets seasons. They were being built to be above .500 yearly and can continue to do so with Cohen.

Good Fundies Brian In the last twelve seasons, the Mets have won the NL East one time. In the other eleven seasons, they've finished an *average* of 18 GB. This has been a *great* first season for the new ownership despite an impossible number of injuries.