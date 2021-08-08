Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Mets ‘optimistic’ Javier Baez injury not as serious as initially feared

by: Mike Puma New York Post 31m

Mets manager Lius Rojas originally worried Javier Baez may have hurt his oblique, but now believes it was only hip tightness.

Newsday
Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 26m

(AP) -- Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday.The slur was cle

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Sentence Pronounced, Execution Imminent

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 57m

The Mets are now in third place, behind not only the Phillies but also the Braves. Should those two clubs be worried about being caught? Yeah right.

nj.com
How to watch Little League World Series Regionals: Live streams, TV, channel - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The Little League World Series Regionals began on Sunday, August 8, and continue on Monday, August 9, when all eight regionals will be in action.

The New York Times
One Game, and Tweet, at a Time, the Mets Are Sliding

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 4h

“We have to get our act together soon,” Steven Cohen, the team’s owner, posted during a lost last week. The team is 1-4 since then and has fallen to third in the N.L. East.

Talkin' Mets
Did the Dog Days Bite the Mets?

by: Ask Kia Talkin' Mets 4h

Hear Mike Silva react to the Mets disastrous road trip and sweep at the hand of the Phillies.

Larry Brown Sports
Fan in Colorado screamed N-word during Lewis Brinson at-bat

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 4h

A fan at Coors Field screamed the N-word when Lewis Brinson was batting during the Colorado Rockies-Miami Marlins game

Metro News
Yankees bats waste another Luis Gil gem, drop chance to sweep Mariners | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 4h

A red-hot Yankees team that had won 11 of their last 14 games was quieted on Sunday, dropping the final game of a three-game series 2-0 against the Seattle

