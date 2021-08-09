New York Mets
Mets get swept in Philadelphia; star urges fans to believe in the team
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2m
The New York Mets are going through a rough patch that saw them relinquish the NL East lead to the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend
NY Mets: Why Citi Field is better than Shea Stadium
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 15m
The New York Mets, over their long, memory-filled history, have called two ballparks home in Queens: Shea Stadium and Citi Field. Many joyous memories have...
Live Box Score - Game 1: FCL Mets Vs. FCL Marlins - 8/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18m
The Florida Complex League Mets are home to play the Florida Complex League Marlins in a double header. You can fol...
From Complex To Queens: The Mets are bad but the Mets minors...sigh, they are bad too
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m
The Mets system isn’t very good and we have more data to show it.
MMN Recap: Butto and Rincon Lift Binghamton to Win
by: Daniel Muras — Mets Minors 48m
AAA: Rochester Red Wings (33-46) 7, Syracuse Mets (29-53) 6 Box ScoreTravis Blankenhorn 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, K, .264/.407/.569Khalil Lee RF: 1-for-3, R, HBP, .271/.447/.447Cody
MLB Trade Rumors and News: Justin Turner leaves game with groin injury
by: Cristiana Caruso — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 1h
Not ideal news for the Dodgers
Vulgar Pete Alonso of the 3rd place Mets seems to think he’s hitting the ball hard
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Pete Alonso, of the third place Mets, is unlucky, and the wind is blowing the ball down, he’s hitting the ball hard and stuff, and he totally isn’t having 9th inning at bats lik…
Mets Minors Recap: Jose Butto Tosses Six Dominant Innings
by: Daniel M. — Mets Merized Online 1h
AAA: Rochester Red Wings (33-46) 7, Syracuse Mets (29-53) 6 Box ScoreTravis Blankenhorn 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, K, .264/.407/.569Khalil Lee RF: 1-for-3, R, HBP, .271/.447/.447Cody
The #Mets are off today, and I don’t know who needs it more, them, or is as fans. It’s been a brutal week to say the least 😮💨 Back on the grind tomorrow #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Morning with the gang.Player
I don’t think anyone is saying this offense is good. The numbers speak for themselves. Those are facts. I think the expectation is they won’t continue to score 2.8 runs per game. I mean, they may, but you’re talking about a historically bad offense if it does.@michaelgbaron I’m not sure how he can keep pretending this offense has been good when healthy. They beat up on Pirates and Reds pitching for a very short while. Any comparisons with the 1999 team is a joke. That was their greatest offensive season in franchise historyBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MLBdream: Top Bullpens by SIERA since the All-Star Break 1. Padres 3.24 2. Angels 3.38 3. Rays 3.40 4. Mets 3.49 5. White Sox 3.51 6. Astros 3.56 7. Dodgers 3.58 8. Blue Jays 3.64 9. Yankees 3.69 10. Cleveland 3.73Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox, Mets tumble as Blue Jays, Phillies and Braves make August push https://t.co/T9KsvUZYRHBeat Writer / Columnist
CC always a great interview. Lots to say!⚡️CC SABATHIA ⚡️ WOAH! CC dropped some bombs! How Cleveland shaped his career, How Derek Jeter kept him in check, Why we would beat Judge & Stanton in a Steel Cage Match, Why a former trainer rolled Manny Ramirez down a hill on a bicycle w/ no seat! @Chinch4 @CC_Sabathia https://t.co/aJV2KPMS7NBeat Writer / Columnist
