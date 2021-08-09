Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
63071806_thumbnail

Mets get swept in Philadelphia; star urges fans to believe in the team

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2m

The New York Mets are going through a rough patch that saw them relinquish the NL East lead to the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Why Citi Field is better than Shea Stadium

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 15m

The New York Mets, over their long, memory-filled history, have called two ballparks home in Queens: Shea Stadium and Citi Field. Many joyous memories have...

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Live Box Score - Game 1: FCL Mets Vs. FCL Marlins - 8/9/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 18m

  The Florida Complex League Mets are home to play the Florida Complex League Marlins in a double header. You can fol...

Amazin' Avenue
43874062_thumbnail

From Complex To Queens: The Mets are bad but the Mets minors...sigh, they are bad too

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m

The Mets system isn’t very good and we have more data to show it.

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Butto and Rincon Lift Binghamton to Win

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 48m

AAA: Rochester Red Wings (33-46) 7, Syracuse Mets (29-53) 6  Box ScoreTravis Blankenhorn 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, K, .264/.407/.569Khalil Lee RF: 1-for-3, R, HBP, .271/.447/.447Cody

MLB Daily Dish
63266393_thumbnail

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Justin Turner leaves game with groin injury

by: Cristiana Caruso SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 1h

Not ideal news for the Dodgers

The Mets Police
63266330_thumbnail

Vulgar Pete Alonso of the 3rd place Mets seems to think he’s hitting the ball hard

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

  Pete Alonso, of the third place Mets,  is unlucky, and the wind is blowing the ball down, he’s hitting the ball hard and stuff, and he totally isn’t having 9th inning at bats lik…

Mets Merized
63266327_thumbnail

Mets Minors Recap: Jose Butto Tosses Six Dominant Innings

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 1h

AAA: Rochester Red Wings (33-46) 7, Syracuse Mets (29-53) 6  Box ScoreTravis Blankenhorn 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, K, .264/.407/.569Khalil Lee RF: 1-for-3, R, HBP, .271/.447/.447Cody

    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 3m
    The #Mets are off today, and I don’t know who needs it more, them, or is as fans. It’s been a brutal week to say the least 😮‍💨 Back on the grind tomorrow #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 3m
    Morning with the gang.
    Player
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 5m
    I don’t think anyone is saying this offense is good. The numbers speak for themselves. Those are facts. I think the expectation is they won’t continue to score 2.8 runs per game. I mean, they may, but you’re talking about a historically bad offense if it does.
    Brian S.
    @michaelgbaron I’m not sure how he can keep pretending this offense has been good when healthy. They beat up on Pirates and Reds pitching for a very short while. Any comparisons with the 1999 team is a joke. That was their greatest offensive season in franchise history
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 9m
    RT @MLBdream: Top Bullpens by SIERA since the All-Star Break 1. Padres 3.24 2. Angels 3.38 3. Rays 3.40 4. Mets 3.49 5. White Sox 3.51 6. Astros 3.56 7. Dodgers 3.58 8. Blue Jays 3.64 9. Yankees 3.69 10. Cleveland 3.73
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB 9m
    MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox, Mets tumble as Blue Jays, Phillies and Braves make August push https://t.co/T9KsvUZYRH
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 14m
    CC always a great interview. Lots to say!
    Sean Casey
    ⚡️CC SABATHIA ⚡️ WOAH! CC dropped some bombs! How Cleveland shaped his career, How Derek Jeter kept him in check, Why we would beat Judge & Stanton in a Steel Cage Match, Why a former trainer rolled Manny Ramirez down a hill on a bicycle w/ no seat! @Chinch4 @CC_Sabathia https://t.co/aJV2KPMS7N
    Beat Writer / Columnist
