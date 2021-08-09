New York Mets
Minor League Mondays: Khalil Lee demonstrating improvement at Syracuse
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
One of the side effects of the rash of injuries that the New York Mets experienced earlier this season was that it forced some of their top players from AAA Syracuse to contribute at the major leag…
NY Mets owner Steve Cohen has lost his Twitter mojo
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 8m
Steve Cohen is one of the most popular baseball men on Twitter this year. The New York Mets owner is certainly an interesting character. Not quite as diabo...
Taijuan Walker’s Outing Spoiled by Mets’ Non-Existent Offense
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 10m
Taijuan Walker threw six innings on Sunday, and despite giving up three home runs, he pitched well against the Phillies. Unfortunately, he didn't get any help from the Mets’ offense, as they rec
Lunch Time Links 8/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 19m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball c...
Pete Alonso believes slump is driven by bad luck
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 44m
Pete Alonso believes his recent slump is driven by bad luck, and he has a point when looking at his recent batted ball numbers over the month of August.
Mets’ Baez injures hip, creating a severe depth problem at shortstop
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets suffered another injury at the most difficult time of their season, as Javier Baez hurt his hip in Sunday's loss
“Don’t Just Believe, Know” Can Become “Ya Gotta Believe!”
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
Back in 1973, Tug McGraw got himself in a little bit of hot water with New York Mets Chairman of the Board when he responded to the pep talk with the “Ya Gotta Believe!” chant. It irked…
From Complex To Queens: The Mets are bad but the Mets minors...sigh, they are bad too
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The Mets system isn’t very good and we have more data to show it.
Power Rankings: Blue Jays, Phillies on fire while Red Sox, Mets reeling. ⚾️📈 1) @SFGiants 2) @whitesox 3) @Dodgers https://t.co/JDAJAVgZVtNewspaper / Magazine
“Stop denying the fact that racism is prevalent in society today. It’s beyond obvious at this point,” Marcus Stroman said. https://t.co/YM0AkW9ovYNewspaper / Magazine
Mea culpa.NEW: The Rockies tell me last night’s incident was a fan shouting to get the attention of the Rockies mascot Dinger, not a racial slur. The Rockies have spoken to the fan who confirms this is the case. They’ve also reviewed video from the local broadcast. #9NewsBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets hope to get help against lefthanded pitchers soon: https://t.co/s3rP1QkRfZBeat Writer / Columnist
“They are ready and in a good frame of mind for this game." Story: https://t.co/l5lLBsWf9XBeat Writer / Columnist
🍎 Free Shirt Friday - August 27th🍎 Get your tickets at the @GEICO online box office. 🎟️ - https://t.co/sVaSvFTMvmMinors
