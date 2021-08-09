Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Metstradamus - Trust The Process? Or Heed The Results?

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  By  metstradamus  |  August 8, 2021 4:00 pm I don’t know what to say about Sunday’s loss except:  Thanks a f*cking lot, Jeffy and Brodie ....

Rising Apple

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen has lost his Twitter mojo

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 9m

Steve Cohen is one of the most popular baseball men on Twitter this year. The New York Mets owner is certainly an interesting character. Not quite as diabo...

Mets Merized
Taijuan Walker’s Outing Spoiled by Mets’ Non-Existent Offense

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 11m

Taijuan Walker threw six innings on Sunday, and despite giving up three home runs, he pitched well against the Phillies. Unfortunately, he didn't get any help from the Mets’ offense, as they rec

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 8/9/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 19m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball c...

WFAN
Pete Alonso believes slump is driven by bad luck

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 45m

Pete Alonso believes his recent slump is driven by bad luck, and he has a point when looking at his recent batted ball numbers over the month of August.

Metstradamus
Minor League Mondays: Khalil Lee demonstrating improvement at Syracuse

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

One of the side effects of the rash of injuries that the New York Mets experienced earlier this season was that it forced some of their top players from AAA Syracuse to contribute at the major leag…

Empire Sports Media
Mets’ Baez injures hip, creating a severe depth problem at shortstop

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets suffered another injury at the most difficult time of their season, as Javier Baez hurt his hip in Sunday's loss

Mets Daddy

“Don’t Just Believe, Know” Can Become “Ya Gotta Believe!”

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Back in 1973, Tug McGraw got himself in a little bit of hot water with New York Mets Chairman of the Board when he responded to the pep talk with the “Ya Gotta Believe!” chant. It irked…

Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens: The Mets are bad but the Mets minors...sigh, they are bad too

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

The Mets system isn’t very good and we have more data to show it.

