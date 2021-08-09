New York Mets
Mets Rumors: Luis Rojas' Job as Manager Safe Despite New York's Recent Slump
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 24s
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas isn't on the hot seat despite the team's recent swoon, according to the New York Post's <a...
Mets: Rojas Chides Fans, Cohen’s Pep Talk, Not The Right Message
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 4m
Mets manager Luis Rojas unleashed a rant directed at Mets fans, loyal and true always. Then Cohen shows up for a misguided pep talk - Oh, my.
Marcus Stroman shares heinous social media messages: ‘Racism is prevalent’
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 14m
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman described Monday how “prevalent” he believes racism remains in sports and society.
A bigger-picture look at reasons for the Mets' 2021 mediocrity so far | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 19m
Zoom out on the Mets’ miserable month and think about what was expected, in a big-picture sort of way, at the start of the season. In year one under Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson and Zack Scott, the Met
Report: Mets manager Luis Rojas not in danger of losing job despite recent slump
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 57m
The Mets have nosedived since the All-Star break, falling from first to third in the N.L. East standings.
Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe despite recent tailspin, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
The Mets were swept over the weekend and fell into third place in the NL East
Mets Are Forced to Focus On Themselves Now
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 2h
Well, folks, it looks like the New York Mets picked the wrong time to hit the skids.After finishing up a 5-6 homestand last weekend, many of us looked at the upcoming seven-game road trip agai
Tweets
RT @TimothyRRyder: new episode is LIVE!! clock’s ticking on this team.. 🍎 Apple: https://t.co/YzLAJQunoe Spotify: https://t.co/0z6Ef9prEXBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @STR0: RECAP video from our first @HDMHFoundation baseball/softball clinic for over 200+ young kids. Proceeds going towards inner city youth and scholarship funds. Thank you to all the sponsors and coaches involved. Shout to everyone who helped make it a success! @HDMHApparel https://t.co/SSgG5jojugBeat Writer / Columnist
Just once during the Manfred era I'd love to applaud just one of his moves. Truth is he's been a detriment to the game.I’ll leave the Barstool stuff aside, cause everyone has their own opinion of them and I don’t really care. But is in-game gambling options really a good thing? I mean in MLB history you got the black Sox scandal and everything with Pete Rose…idk, I’m skeptical about this one. https://t.co/k8jeBj7RJPBlogger / Podcaster
Listen to Episode 76 of 'Amazin' But True': Mets Hit Rock Bottom – Live Show from Katch Astoria https://t.co/R6CVO2wj1bBlogger / Podcaster
Ronny Mauricio had the game tying RBI triple and then scored the game-winning run to become our @StMarksComicsNY Hero of the Game.Minors
Zoom out on the Mets' miserable month and consider expectations at the start of the year. They looked like a solid team with a shot at the NL East, no playoff lock. And now they are ... pretty much that. A bigger-picture look at reasons for mediocrity: https://t.co/lFPD4R2I1dBeat Writer / Columnist
