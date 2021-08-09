New York Mets
Mets: Rojas Chides Fans, Cohen’s Pep Talk, Not The Right Message
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 34s
Mets manager Luis Rojas unleashed a rant directed at Mets fans, loyal and true always. Then Cohen shows up for a misguided pep talk - Oh, my.
Marcus Stroman shares heinous social media messages: ‘Racism is prevalent’
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 10m
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman described Monday how “prevalent” he believes racism remains in sports and society.
A bigger-picture look at reasons for the Mets' 2021 mediocrity so far | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 15m
Zoom out on the Mets’ miserable month and think about what was expected, in a big-picture sort of way, at the start of the season. In year one under Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson and Zack Scott, the Met
Report: Mets manager Luis Rojas not in danger of losing job despite recent slump
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 53m
The Mets have nosedived since the All-Star break, falling from first to third in the N.L. East standings.
Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe despite recent tailspin, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 57m
The Mets were swept over the weekend and fell into third place in the NL East
Mets Are Forced to Focus On Themselves Now
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 2h
Well, folks, it looks like the New York Mets picked the wrong time to hit the skids.After finishing up a 5-6 homestand last weekend, many of us looked at the upcoming seven-game road trip agai
Bid on Citi Field NFT, Mets VIP package
by: Thomas Harrigan — MLB: Mets 2h
MLB has partnered with Candy Digital to release unique NFT editions for all 30 MLB teams as part of the MLB Stadium Series, giving fans the chance to bid on digital collectibles featuring artwork of each team’s venue created by renowned digital...
RT @TimothyRRyder: new episode is LIVE!! clock’s ticking on this team.. 🍎 Apple: https://t.co/YzLAJQunoe Spotify: https://t.co/0z6Ef9prEXBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @STR0: RECAP video from our first @HDMHFoundation baseball/softball clinic for over 200+ young kids. Proceeds going towards inner city youth and scholarship funds. Thank you to all the sponsors and coaches involved. Shout to everyone who helped make it a success! @HDMHApparel https://t.co/SSgG5jojugBeat Writer / Columnist
Just once during the Manfred era I'd love to applaud just one of his moves. Truth is he's been a detriment to the game.I’ll leave the Barstool stuff aside, cause everyone has their own opinion of them and I don’t really care. But is in-game gambling options really a good thing? I mean in MLB history you got the black Sox scandal and everything with Pete Rose…idk, I’m skeptical about this one. https://t.co/k8jeBj7RJPBlogger / Podcaster
Listen to Episode 76 of 'Amazin' But True': Mets Hit Rock Bottom – Live Show from Katch Astoria https://t.co/R6CVO2wj1bBlogger / Podcaster
Ronny Mauricio had the game tying RBI triple and then scored the game-winning run to become our @StMarksComicsNY Hero of the Game.Minors
-
Zoom out on the Mets' miserable month and consider expectations at the start of the year. They looked like a solid team with a shot at the NL East, no playoff lock. And now they are ... pretty much that. A bigger-picture look at reasons for mediocrity: https://t.co/lFPD4R2I1dBeat Writer / Columnist
