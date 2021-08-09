New York Mets
Player Meter: Position players, August 2-9
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.
Five players with a lot to lose if they don’t help Mets: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 50m
The burden to fix the Mets woes remains spread out, but here are the position players who will bear a lot of the blame if they can't.
Luis Rojas’ Job as Mets Manager is Secure
by: Sean O'Leary — Mets Merized Online 2h
Heading into the Allstar break the New York Mets sat in first place of the National League East. Now one month after the break, the Mets have dropped 15 of their last 24 games leaving the team sit
The Mets and Yankees are heading in two completely different directions - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 3h
Compared to the Mets, the Yankees look like a model franchise
Red-hot Phillies now favored to win NL East - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 3h
The Philadelphia Phillies are scorching at a perfect time, winning eight straight to hurdle over the New York Mets into first place of the National League East with 50 games to go. Their longest win streak since 2012 was fueled by a sweep of the...
How will Steve Cohen react to the Mets recent struggles? Like Steinbrenner? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
In a segment from this week's episode of the Shea Anything Podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino speculate how 1st year Mets owner Steve Cohen will react t...
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday
by: Derek Carty, Daily Fantasy — ESPN 4h
Prepare your fantasy baseball lineups confidently with our daily preview, including pitcher projections, hitter matchup ratings and more.
Luis Rojas’ job safe despite New York Mets’ free fall
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 4h
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe despite the team's second-half plunge, the New York Post reported Monday.
Tweets
-
RT @vasdrimalitis: Not in a mood to hear about how this wasn't the Mets' year. The Mets were gift-wrapped an awful division and should've won it by 5 games. If they don't, it's an abject failure. If we've learned one thing from the Mets blowing their chance, it's that they don't come around often!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @The7Line: It's a dumb joke, but the Mets can't lose today. Sorry Pete, there's just nothing to smile about after getting swept and blowing the division lead. Much needed day off. Reset, and hopefully change the script tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
Sounds like a band name.@AmazinAvenue The August Disgust.Blogger / Podcaster
-
“August bust” another contender@AmazinAvenue [when your bro asks you if the Mets season has been a success or a bust] “Dawg, bust.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
There's not as much mojo in his tweets anymore #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/8EEkXyu7gxBlogger / Podcaster
