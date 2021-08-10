New York Mets
Ex-Phillies manager trolls Mets following weekend sweep - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The Philadelphia Phillies swept a three-game series from the New York Mets over the weekend to take over first place in the National League East.
The 4 things Mets need to fix to save season after falling out of first place in NL East race - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 18s
The New York Mets have lost five straight games while seeing their lead in the NL East disappear.
Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Return to the Win Column
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 22m
Good morning, Mets fans!After a disappointing series against the Phillies, the Mets will look to bounce back with a three-game series vs. the Nationals starting on Tuesday night at Citi Field.
NY Mets: An outlook for the 2022 season and beyond
by: Brad LaPlante — Fansided: Rising Apple 59m
Entering August, the New York Mets were 55-48 and were two weeks removed from winning a series against a very good Toronto Blue Jays team. They were also i...
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/10/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Wilson Ramos , Matt den Dekker , and Binghamton Pitcher Allan Winans . Joel Sher...
MLB rumors: 3rd-place Yankees have much better playoffs odds than 3rd-place Mets - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The New York Yankees are in third place in the American League East. The New York Mets are in third place in the National League East.
LEADING OFF: Scherzer vs streaking Phils, Jiménez on HR tear
by: AP — USA Today 5h
Max Scherzer makes his second start for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they visit the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies in...
Musgrove sharp, Hosmer homer lead Padres over Marlins 8-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6h
(AP) -- Joe Musgrove effectively displayed his heavy dose of breaking pitches, tossing six strong innings and striking out eight to lead the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 8-3 Monday night.C
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Wilson Ramos, Matt den Dekker, & @RumblePoniesBB Pitcher Allan Winans. reports say Rojas' job is safe, Pete stays positive, & some 2021 #Mets Draft Picks play in the FCL. @JohnMackinAde #LGM #LGSM #MetsTwitter @BTB_MikeII https://t.co/88EM37mEFZBlogger / Podcaster
The Red Sox have lost 10 of 13 - is Cora to blame? That is my point, but I agree with the sentiment.Gotten to point where folks so devalue the Manager that nothing occurring on the field is their fault. Is Mets fading from the race on Rojas exclusively? Absolutely Not. But look at how GREAT Managers influence their Clubs. Take Alex Cora, AJ Hinch, Bob Melvin. Managers matter. https://t.co/7KwAT856uzBlogger / Podcaster
Didn’t realize but were the Mets to lose their record would be .500.Blogger / Podcaster
The same guy below that was happy with 7 years of Terry with 16 good weeks@MikeSilvaMedia U know what let's keep him..his overall record is just 7 games under 500...most of the players have regressed under him save for Degrom and Dom but its just bad luck..he should be here another 5 yrsBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Return to the Win Column https://t.co/cu1DQotATK #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The fans senseless immature behavior, coupled with media gaslighting, makes this place impossible to work in. Must push forward. It will take a special group to remove this negative yolk.Blogger / Podcaster
