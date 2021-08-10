New York Mets
Yankees-White Sox ‘Field of Dreams’ game features playoff-quality broadcast, ground-breaking technology - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play in the "Field of Dreams" Game Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.
Players of the Week: Dominic Smith, Rich Hill Two Bright Spots
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 7m
Let’s be real, this past week was absolutely a week to forget for the New York Mets. They dropped three out of four to the Miami Marlins and then were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, falling
Pete Alonso on Mets slide: 'We got this'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 23m
Pete Alonso is not giving up hope during the Mets’ slide, and doesn’t think fans should either: ‘There’s really nothing to worry about. We got this.’
Mets: Luis Rojas’ job is safe, per report
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 38m
The New York Mets have been sliding hard recently, losing the NL East's top spot, but manager Luis Rojas' job is reportedly still safe
Mets vs Nationals – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 1h
The Mets are now chasing second place in the NL East. Can they stop the slide?
NY Mets season is a failure if the team misses the playoffs
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
You know those years when an organization will say things like “we saw a lot of growth” or “we put a good process together” or “this season was a...
Lunch Time Links 8/10/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball...
Edgardo Alfonzo’s Mets HOF Story Told by Mike Piazza
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
From humble beginnings, Edgardo Alfonzo worked his way to the major leagues. Fonzie was one of the most clutch players in Mets history, and now his legacy is...
Mets desperately try to stop the bleeding as they host Nationals
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The last time the Mets were at Citi Field, they were in first place; they return in third place.
"The swag, the belief, the magic is there. It's just that it just needs to happen. There's times for teams to go through rough patches, and this was our time to go through it." Pete Alonso's tone remains positive as the Mets hit the reset button https://t.co/EycLtTS5YiTV / Radio Network
New Post: Players of the Week: Dominic Smith, Rich Hill Two Bright Spots https://t.co/O77u3T4f6C #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JustinCToscano: I talked to Rich Hill about living in the moment and never taking a day for granted, his leadership role on the Mets, flipping the switch after demoralizing losses and more. A Q&A: https://t.co/rUOgQ52BpZBlogger / Podcaster
Right. And Marcus Stroman averaging nearly 5 2/3 IP per start, which is above league average too. Has Stroman been struggling a little lately? Sure, but who doesn’t? Not everyone is Jacob deGrom (who has been out a month, btw).@michaelgbaron Stroman has been as good if not better than anyone could have asked for this year the fact that he has gotten zero run support isn’t on him and while I agree he may not be an ace he could be a really valuable pitcher for a good teamBlogger / Podcaster
An interview with Rich Hill on living in the moment, what Greg Maddux taught him and much more:I talked to Rich Hill about living in the moment and never taking a day for granted, his leadership role on the Mets, flipping the switch after demoralizing losses and more. A Q&A: https://t.co/rUOgQ52BpZBeat Writer / Columnist
Hitters against Carlos Carrasco's slider this season: 2-for-14 (.143), 6 SO, 40.9 whiff% #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
