New York Mets

Lohud
NY Mets vs. Nationals suspended due to rain, doubleheader scheduled

by: Robert Aitken Jr. LoHud 1h

The opening game of a crucial homestand for the Mets was washed away Tuesday due to rain. They will play a doubleheader against the Nationals.

Newsday
Duvall hits 2-run HR as Smyly, Braves walk past Reds 3-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5s

(AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt's bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a matchup of second-place team

Fox Sports
Nationals lead Mets, 3-1, as game suspended due to rain in the second inning

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 10m

The Washington Nationals took a 3-1 lead over the New York Mets before the game was suspended due to rain in the second inning. Juan Soto hit a three-run home run in the first inning. The game will resume on Wednesday at 4:10pm ET.

Syracuse Mets
Worcester scores three runs in bottom of the ninth to beat Syracuse, 7-6, in series opener | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 10m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets-Nationals game suspended in second inning due to rain

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 20m

We will have some extra baseball to enjoy(?) tomorrow.

Daily News
Mets, Nationals suspended due to rain - New York Daily News

by: @nydailynews NY Daily News 24m

On the heels of a horrific road trip, the Mets were set to begin a six-game homestand with Tuesday’s showdown against the Washington Nationals. They got one batter into the second inning before the skies opened up, and Tuesday night’s game was...

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets-Nationals suspended Aug. 10, 2021

by: N/A MLB: Mets 33m

FLUSHING, N.Y., August 10, 2021 – The New York Mets have announced that tonight’s game against the Washington Nationals has been suspended due to rain. It will resume as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow at 4:10 p.m. Game...

New York Post
Mets-Nationals game suspended by rain until Wednesday

by: Peter Botte New York Post 38m

To paraphrase a great baseball man, sometimes you lose, and sometimes it rains.

The Score
Mets GM: Team has been 'unacceptably bad' during slump

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 39m

New York Mets general manager Zack Scott didn't mince words when asked about the poor run that's seen his club drop from first to third in the NL East."For this stretch, it's been unacceptably bad, and we need to be better. But we're not going to...

