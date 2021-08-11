New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Francisco Lindor Ramping up Baseball Activities
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 2h
Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who's been out since July 16 with a right oblique strain, was seen taking batting practice Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.https://twitter.com/Metsmeriz
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Game Chatter: TBA & Marcus Stroman (8/11/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2m
Please use this thread for both games today.
Mets Pregame Show Live | 08/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 20m
Watch the Mets pregame show LIVE from Citi Field before today’s doubleheader with Washington
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, Game 1, 8/11/21
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m
Last night’s suspended game resumes action with the Nats leading 3-1.
Francisco Lindor takes BP in big step towards return
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 53m
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor takes batting practice at Citi Field before Wednesday’s game in a big step towards returning from a strained oblique.
MMO Game Thread: Nationals vs Mets, 4:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 55m
Wednesday, August 11, 2021 • 4:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Joe Ross (5-9, 4.02) vs. LHP Rich Hill (6-4, 3.92)SNY • TBS • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets and National
Mike's Mets - Surviving the Slump
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 2h
By Mike Steffanos When I last wrote in this space 8 days ago, the New York Mets were floundering but still in first place. It's been ...
Mets acting GM tries to blame players for injuries - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets now have a GM in a passive-aggressive feud with his own players.
8/11/21 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
A miscalculation of the forecast last night led to a suspended game for the New York Mets (56-55) against the Washington Nationals (50-62). Juan Soto’s three-run home run put the Nationals up…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Here is video of Orze’s first Triple-A strikeout on a 94 mph fastball. #MetsMets relief prospect Eric Orze made his Triple-A debut with the Syracuse Mets today: 2 IP, H, ER, BB, 4 K He now has 55 strikeouts compared to only 8 walks in 39 1/3 innings this season. Definitely a guy pushing for a callup in September.Minors
-
Look what Gare started.🗣️I SAID WHAT I SAID https://t.co/U7WhTlfJ5STV / Radio Personality
-
Rich Hill for the Mets and Joe Ross for the Nationals will be the "starting" pitchers for the resumption of the suspended game.@MetsBooth @JerseyJoe75 Did they announce the pitcher yet?TV / Radio Network
-
Joe Ross will get the ball for the #Nationals in the suspended game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Syracuse Mets won 11-4 today! Khalil Lee homered for the second straight day and Wilfredo Tovar hit a birthday blast. Right-handed pitchers Jake Reed (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) and Eric Orze (2 IP, ER, 4 K) both made their Syracuse debut.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PrestonWilson44: If you could only hear what coaches and mangers would say about him and his hat when they played against him. It’s as bad as you can imagine. I know I played against him a few times. https://t.co/3jmK2MfDtpBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets