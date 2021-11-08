Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Did Juan Soto hint at a potential future with New York?

by: John Healy Radio.com: WFAN 55m

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is in New York for a series against the Mets, but the hashtags on a recent Instagram post raised a few eyebrows about his future with the team.

Film Room
Conforto plates McNeil | 08/11/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4m

Michael Conforto plates Jeff McNeil on an RBI groundout, reducing the Mets' deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the 3rd

Larry Brown Sports
Juan Soto raises eyebrows with social media caption about New York

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 8m

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto sparked some speculation by tagging a post about playing in New York with the words "dream" and "future."

The Cold Wire
NL East Crown Will Come Down To Final Day Of MLB Season

by: Sam Leweck The Cold Wire 9m

The National League East division is chaotic, and with the ways things are going, it could come down to the final day of the MLB season.

Daily News
Mets' Francisco Lindor takes BP, but return still not near - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 43m

Luis Rojas was positive about Lindor, but wouldn't put a timeline on his return.

Syracuse
Syracuse Mets score 5 in ninth to pull away from Worcester, 11-4 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 56m

Khalil Lee homers for Syracuse.

SNY Mets

Mets SS Francisco Lindor back on the field for BP and workout | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 59m

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor took a big step on Wednesday in his recovery from injury by working out at Citi Field. Lindor took batting practice,...

MLB: Mets.com
Williams to make Mets debut in finale

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- The Mets will take a first look at one of their less-heralded Trade Deadline acquisitions on Thursday, with right-hander Trevor Williams set to start their series finale against the Nationals. Manager Luis Rojas called Williams “an option”

