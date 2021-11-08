New York Mets
Mets' Francisco Lindor takes BP, but return still not near - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 35m
Luis Rojas was positive about Lindor, but wouldn't put a timeline on his return.
Juan Soto raises eyebrows with social media caption about New York
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3s
Washington Nationals star Juan Soto sparked some speculation by tagging a post about playing in New York with the words "dream" and "future."
NL East Crown Will Come Down To Final Day Of MLB Season
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 1m
The National League East division is chaotic, and with the ways things are going, it could come down to the final day of the MLB season.
Jeff McNeil's RBI single | 08/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 14m
Jeff McNeil's RBI single
Did Juan Soto hint at a potential future with New York?
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 48m
Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is in New York for a series against the Mets, but the hashtags on a recent Instagram post raised a few eyebrows about his future with the team.
Syracuse Mets score 5 in ninth to pull away from Worcester, 11-4 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 49m
Khalil Lee homers for Syracuse.
Mets SS Francisco Lindor back on the field for BP and workout | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 51m
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor took a big step on Wednesday in his recovery from injury by working out at Citi Field. Lindor took batting practice,...
Williams to make Mets debut in finale
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- The Mets will take a first look at one of their less-heralded Trade Deadline acquisitions on Thursday, with right-hander Trevor Williams set to start their series finale against the Nationals. Manager Luis Rojas called Williams “an option”
Good work from Rich Hill so far this afternoon. 3 scoreless innings with an inherited run allowed. Has labored a bit but is getting it done. You figure he is good for 2 innings if all goes well. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gruntin' Rich Hill gets the Mets through the 4thTV / Radio Network
-
Do we think Pete was asking Soto about his instagram post?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rich Hill with a scoreless fourth inning. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Future Met Juan Soto has reached base three times already against the #Mets in this game - 3 run dinger, walk and now a single.Blogger / Podcaster
-
These are pretty good slugging percentages! *checks notes* ... oh.Michael Conforto eked out a RBI on a 1-2 count. During the Mets' 1-7 August stretch, position player OPS leaders (min. 10 AB): Conforto .847 Davis .695 McNeil .673 Villar .643 Drury .633 Smith .588 Nimmo .584 Baez .485 Alonso .456 McCann .444 Pillar .368 Nido .282 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
