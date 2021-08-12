New York Mets
New York Mets | Sean Nolin K's Jeff McNeil | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 27m
Sean Nolin strikes out Jeff McNeil in the bottom of the 1st inning in start against the Mets
Winker hits slam, Reds slug 4 more HRs, beat Braves 12-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 10m
(AP) -- Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, the Reds added four more homers, and Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with an 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.Wi
Mets vs Nationals: Pete Alonso on his walk-off home run that enabled sweep of Nats | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 30m
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso talks about not being sure if the swirling winds at Citi Field would prevent his walk-off home run from the leaving t...
Alonso Hits Game-Ending HR, Mets Sweep Nats In Doubleheader
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 39m
Heading into a stretch of 13 straight games against talented NL West teams San Francisco and Los Angeles, the Mets won their third straight, their best string since taking three in a row from June 14-16.
Press Release: St. Lucie Mets Sweep Dunedin Blue Jays in Doubleheader
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 42m
St. Lucie wins 4-1 in 7 innings and 4-0 in 5 innings DUNEDIN, Fla. (August 12, 2021) – The St. Lucie Mets swept a doubleheader against th...
Alonso Delivers Walk-Off Blow, Amazins Complete Sweep of the Nats
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Mets completed a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, courtesy of a perfectly timed walk-off homerun by Pete Alonso in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 Met
Pete Alonso’s walk-off homer propels Mets to massive sweep
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
For the first time in nearly two months, the Mets have won three straight games.
Oh, Hey Mets... Welcome Back
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 3h
New York's offense awakens, Stroman and Williams deal in Mets' twin-bill sweep, bullpen soaring
Alonso's walk-off HR secures twin-bill sweep
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
NEW YORK -- A little more than an hour before the start of the Mets’ most important homestand to date, general manager Zack Scott sat in front of a podium to deliver some hard truths about his team. Scott acknowledged that the Mets, losers of nine...
