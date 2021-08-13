re: Khalil Lee ... how awesome would it be if the Mets became one of those teams that other teams were wary about trading with? Like "what do they see in our guy?" type respect.

Michael Mayer Mets top 12 minor leaguers offensively in 2021 by wRC+ 157 Khalil Lee 151 Francisco Álvarez 148 Mark Vientos 138 Brett Baty 137 Drew Jackson 127 Jose Peroza 123 Carlos Cortes 115 Wilfredo Tovar 112 Jaylen Palmer 107 Jake Mangum 104 Wagner Lagrange