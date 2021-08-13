New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets welcome dominant Dodgers to Citi Field for weekend showdown
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
This game begins a stretch of 13 straight against the Dodgers and Giants that will make or break the team’s season.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
FOCO Releasing Francisco Lindor Mets Black Jersey Bobblehead
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 9m
The New York Mets have another black jersey Friday night coming up, and FOCO has something for fans to take part in the new tradition.
Lunch Time Links 8/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball...
LOOK: FOCO releases Francisco Lindor bobbleheads in Mets’ black jerseys | How to get limited edition memorabilia - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 16m
The New York Mets brought back the fan-favorite black jerseys for the second half of the 2021 MLB season, and FOCO is honoring the decision with a series of bobbleheads.
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Sweep Nationals Ahead Of Daunting NL West Stretch
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 17m
The Mets followed up getting swept by the division-leading Phillies with sweeping the division's worst team, the post-trading-deadline Nationals.All three wins came within about 24 hours after
Poll: How many wins will Mets get in next 13 games against the Dodgers and Giants?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
“Official Replica Mets Jersey” in black and white?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Lids describes this as…”official replica” New York Mets Nike Official Replica Jersey – Black/White hmmm. I dunno, but I DO know that I am blacking out watching games in whic…
The NL East Is Suddenly Very Interesting
by: Neil Paine — Five Thirty Eight 2h
The Mets have company atop the standings, with the Phillies and Braves surging.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @mikemayer22: Mets top 12 minor leaguers offensively in 2021 by wRC+ 157 Khalil Lee 151 Francisco Álvarez 148 Mark Vientos 138 Brett Baty 137 Drew Jackson 127 Jose Peroza 123 Carlos Cortes 115 Wilfredo Tovar 112 Jaylen Palmer 107 Jake Mangum 104 Wagner LagrangeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ed Kranepool told me that all the ‘69 @Mets had two number one starters in Tom Seaver and Jerry Koosman. That’s why Ed is thrilled that Number 36 will be retired on August 28 at Citi Field. 👀👉 https://t.co/a2OFRTz0WX 👂👉 https://t.co/3RS5M6zpuhOwner / Front Office
-
Junior Santos went the distance in game one of the @stluciemets doubleheader. 💪Minors
-
NL East Opinion: 1. #Braves 2. #Phillies 3. #Mets....here’s why...and how do you see it? https://t.co/OQMQljGV2vTV / Radio Personality
-
re: Khalil Lee ... how awesome would it be if the Mets became one of those teams that other teams were wary about trading with? Like "what do they see in our guy?" type respect.Mets top 12 minor leaguers offensively in 2021 by wRC+ 157 Khalil Lee 151 Francisco Álvarez 148 Mark Vientos 138 Brett Baty 137 Drew Jackson 127 Jose Peroza 123 Carlos Cortes 115 Wilfredo Tovar 112 Jaylen Palmer 107 Jake Mangum 104 Wagner LagrangeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets need to play .500 ball to survive this stretch. That’s key.If the Mets’ season isn’t buried, it will be a victory. And they get 15 straight against the Marlins and Nationals after that. https://t.co/Ag7evMsRI1Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets