This is certainly rough news. deGrom was having a sensational season & not having him for the stretch run is a big blow for the #Mets

Bad news on Jacob deGrom. While Luis Rojas says that he is improving, deGrom will be shutdown from throwing for another two weeks. At that point, he will get more imaging. The earliest deGrom could return now is mid-September, but his season is clearly very much in jeopardy.