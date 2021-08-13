It's time for Jacob Degrom to be shut down for the season. 2021 is not the make or break season for Mets to win a world series or bust. The man has had like 6 different injuries this year. That's enough.

Steve Gelbs Bad news on Jacob deGrom. While Luis Rojas says that he is improving, deGrom will be shutdown from throwing for another two weeks. At that point, he will get more imaging. The earliest deGrom could return now is mid-September, but his season is clearly very much in jeopardy.