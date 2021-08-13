New York Mets
Gameday: Game 1 - Syracuse Mets @ Worcester Red Sox - 8/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 48s
The Syracuse Mets are on the road to pl...
The Rundown on Mets' struggles | 08/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4m
John Hart, Matt and Joel discuss the state of the New York Mets and what players are under the miscroscope
MMO Game Thread: Dodgers vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 6m
What a huge difference 26 hours can make! Going into Wednesday, the Mets had won only 3 of their last 12 games. In Tuesday’s game they were down 3-1 before the game got suspended. Since then, in
Listen to Episode 77 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Key Mets Sweep, Crucial Stretch Ahead feat. Art Shamsky
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 32m
If I wasn’t bald, this Mets season would have me at losing hair. The roller coaster ride keeps chugging along. After rock bottom following a sweep in Philly, the Mets flipped the script and...
Does Mets great Jerry Koosman belong in the Hall of Fame?
by: Dan Mennella — Radio.com: WFAN 38m
Kooz’s No. 36 will soon be retired at Citi Field – and, according to former teammate Ed Kranepool, the honor doesn’t go far enough to recognize his greatness.
NY Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers announce Friday, Aug. 13 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 1h
Julio Urias (13-3, 3.41) will start for the Dodgers, while Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20) will go for the Mets.
NL Cy Young watch: Breaking down top candidates as Zack Wheeler and Walker Buehler lead a crowded field - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 2h
Who would win the NL Cy Young if voting were held today?
A deep dive on Mets SS prospect Ronny Mauricio | Mets Prospective | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
This week on Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo interview Brooklyn Cyclones bench coach and former Yankee Mariano Dunc...
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo CF Alonso 1B Drury 2B Davis 3B Villar SS McCann C Pillar LF Almora RF Megill SP (1-2, 3.20 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
Luis Rojas says the team isn't "going to think differently than when going into spring training" after being asked how the team reacted to the Jacob deGrom newsTV / Radio Network
Vs. LHP Julio Urias, Mets go rightMets lineup versus the Dodgers tonight: CF Brandon Nimmo 1B Pete Alonso 2B Brandon Drury 3B J.D. Davis SS Jonathan Villar C James McCann LF Kevin Pillar RF Albert Almora Jr. RHP Tylor MegillBeat Writer / Columnist
It's time for Jacob Degrom to be shut down for the season. 2021 is not the make or break season for Mets to win a world series or bust. The man has had like 6 different injuries this year. That's enough.Bad news on Jacob deGrom. While Luis Rojas says that he is improving, deGrom will be shutdown from throwing for another two weeks. At that point, he will get more imaging. The earliest deGrom could return now is mid-September, but his season is clearly very much in jeopardy.Beat Writer / Columnist
I'm so sick of this approach to injury. Either shut him down or don'tJavier Báez is not in the Mets lineup again today. He lasted started at shortstop on Sunday vs. Phillies. Mets have not ruled out a possible IL stint for him.Blogger / Podcaster
