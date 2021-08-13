Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Game 1 - Syracuse Mets @ Worcester Red Sox - 8/13/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 48s

  The Syracuse Mets  are on the road to pl...

Film Room
The Rundown on Mets' struggles | 08/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4m

John Hart, Matt and Joel discuss the state of the New York Mets and what players are under the miscroscope

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Dodgers vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 6m

What a huge difference 26 hours can make! Going into Wednesday, the Mets had won only 3 of their last 12 games. In Tuesday’s game they were down 3-1 before the game got suspended. Since then, in

New York Post
Listen to Episode 77 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Key Mets Sweep, Crucial Stretch Ahead feat. Art Shamsky

by: Jake Brown New York Post 32m

If I wasn’t bald, this Mets season would have me at losing hair. The roller coaster ride keeps chugging along. After rock bottom following a sweep in Philly, the Mets flipped the script and...

WFAN
Does Mets great Jerry Koosman belong in the Hall of Fame?

by: Dan Mennella Radio.com: WFAN 38m

Kooz’s No. 36 will soon be retired at Citi Field – and, according to former teammate Ed Kranepool, the honor doesn’t go far enough to recognize his greatness.

Lohud
NY Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers announce Friday, Aug. 13 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 1h

Julio Urias (13-3, 3.41) will start for the Dodgers, while Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20) will go for the Mets.

CBS Sports

NL Cy Young watch: Breaking down top candidates as Zack Wheeler and Walker Buehler lead a crowded field - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 2h

Who would win the NL Cy Young if voting were held today?

SNY Mets

A deep dive on Mets SS prospect Ronny Mauricio | Mets Prospective | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

This week on Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo interview Brooklyn Cyclones bench coach and former Yankee Mariano Dunc...

    GENY Mets Report @genymets 58s
    Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo CF Alonso 1B Drury 2B Davis 3B Villar SS McCann C Pillar LF Almora RF Megill SP (1-2, 3.20 ERA)
    Blogger / Podcaster
    SNY @SNYtv 2m
    Luis Rojas says the team isn't "going to think differently than when going into spring training" after being asked how the team reacted to the Jacob deGrom news
    TV / Radio Network
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 2m
    Vs. LHP Julio Urias, Mets go right
    Tim Healey
    Mets lineup versus the Dodgers tonight: CF Brandon Nimmo 1B Pete Alonso 2B Brandon Drury 3B J.D. Davis SS Jonathan Villar C James McCann LF Kevin Pillar RF Albert Almora Jr. RHP Tylor Megill
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 3m
    It's time for Jacob Degrom to be shut down for the season. 2021 is not the make or break season for Mets to win a world series or bust. The man has had like 6 different injuries this year. That's enough.
    Steve Gelbs
    Bad news on Jacob deGrom. While Luis Rojas says that he is improving, deGrom will be shutdown from throwing for another two weeks. At that point, he will get more imaging. The earliest deGrom could return now is mid-September, but his season is clearly very much in jeopardy.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 3m
    I'm so sick of this approach to injury. Either shut him down or don't
    Deesha
    Javier Báez is not in the Mets lineup again today. He lasted started at shortstop on Sunday vs. Phillies. Mets have not ruled out a possible IL stint for him.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 4m
    Beat Writer / Columnist
