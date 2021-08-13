Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets ace won't throw for at least another two weeks - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 1h

deGrom's season is starting to look like it's in jeopardy

New York Post
Inside Mets owner Steve Cohen’s insanely luxurious $21.6M Florida estate

by: Mary K. Jacob New York Post 2m

The move comes nearly three years after he sold his last Florida property in 2017 for $6.4 million, property records show — a relatively modest home compared to his newly purchased Palm Beach abode.

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Dodgers, 8/13/21

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

The Mets begin the toughest and most important stretch of the 2021 season, with Tylor Megill toeing the rubber against the daunting Dodgers.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Shutdown of Mets' DeGrom extended two weeks

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 18m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is showing progress in his recovery from inflammation in his throwing elbow but not enough to start pitching again.

Larry Brown Sports
Jacob deGrom shut down again, putting season in jeopardy

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 27m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has been shut down again due to arm inflammation, putting the rest of his season in more doubt.

Film Room
Luis Rojas gives update on deGrom | 08/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 36m

Mets manager Luis Rojas gives an update on Jacob deGrom's injury and the status of his rehab

Yardbarker
Mets' Jacob deGrom shut down two more weeks; season in doubt?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 37m

There are now serious concerns that New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't face another batter in a competitive MLB game until 2022.  Per the official league

Bleacher Report
Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2 More Weeks with Elbow Injury

by: Mike Chiari Bleacher Report 1h

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom ailing elbow is running out of time to return before the end of the regular season. Manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Friday that deGrom will remain shut down for two more weeks...

Metstradamus
8/13/21 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

After sweeping their doubleheader with the Washington Nationals yesterday, the pressure immediately ratcheted up for the New York Mets (59-55). All eyes now focused on a two-week stretch of the sch…

    MetsMinors.Net @Mets_Minors 4m
    RT @mikemayer22: INF Javier Báez has been placed on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to August 12, with back spasms.     INF Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.
    MLB Daily Dish @mlbdailydish 5m
    The Mets have shut Jacob deGrom down for at least two more weeks as he continues to deal with forearm tightness: https://t.co/5vgQyOCDLm
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 5m
    Javier Báez has been placed on the IL, retroactive to August 12, with what the Mets are now calling "back spasms." Originally, team said he was dealing with hip/lower back tightness. Travis Blankenhorn called up. Trevor Williams optioned to Syracuse.
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 5m
    Update: Javier Baez has been placed on the IL with back spasms. The move is retroactive to yesterday.
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 5m
    Mets place Javier Baez on the IL, call up Travis Blankenhorn, return Trevor Williams to Triple-A.
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 6m
    RT @Mets: We have made the following roster moves: INF Javier Báez has been placed on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to August 12, with back spasms. INF Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. RHP Trevor Williams has been returned to Triple-A Syracuse. https://t.co/aOjvmCxMo3
