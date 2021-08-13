Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Mets get more bad news on Jacob DeGrom

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 54m

The Mets will now have to continue their playoff push without the game’s best pitcher.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Shutdown of Mets' DeGrom extended two weeks

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 15m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is showing progress in his recovery from inflammation in his throwing elbow but not enough to start pitching again.

Larry Brown Sports
Jacob deGrom shut down again, putting season in jeopardy

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 25m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has been shut down again due to arm inflammation, putting the rest of his season in more doubt.

Film Room
Luis Rojas gives update on deGrom | 08/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 34m

Mets manager Luis Rojas gives an update on Jacob deGrom's injury and the status of his rehab

Yardbarker
Mets' Jacob deGrom shut down two more weeks; season in doubt?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 35m

There are now serious concerns that New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't face another batter in a competitive MLB game until 2022.  Per the official league

Bleacher Report
Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2 More Weeks with Elbow Injury

by: Mike Chiari Bleacher Report 1h

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom ailing elbow is running out of time to return before the end of the regular season. Manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Friday that deGrom will remain shut down for two more weeks...

Metstradamus
8/13/21 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

After sweeping their doubleheader with the Washington Nationals yesterday, the pressure immediately ratcheted up for the New York Mets (59-55). All eyes now focused on a two-week stretch of the sch…

WFAN
Jacob deGrom won't throw for another two weeks

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Friday that ace Jacob deGrom won’t throw for another two weeks after receiving his latest MRI results.

