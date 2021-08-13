Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets put Baez on injured list with back spasms

by: Associated Press ESPN 49m

The Mets on Friday put newly acquired infielder Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

Javier Baez placed on injured list with back spasms - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1m

It's the latest in a long list of Mets shortstop injuries.

New York Mets | Luis Rojas gives update on deGrom | Newsday

by: AP Newsday 10m

Mets manager Luis Rojas gives an update on Jacob deGrom's injury and the status of his rehab

Mets' Javier Báez placed on injured list with back spasms as club's deadline acquisition joins crowded IL - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 14m

Báez appeared in just ten games with New York before landing on the IL

Game Chatter: Julio Urias vs Tylor Megill (8/13/21)

by: Other Mets 360 16m

Jacob deGrom shut down another two weeks, Javier Báez to 10-day IL

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m

Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A to take Báez’s spot on the roster.

New York Mets extend Jacob deGrom’s shutdown 2 more weeks

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 35m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down from throwing for at least an additional weeks, manager Luis Rojas said Friday.

Javier Baez injury: Mets infielder has back spasms

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 37m

When the Mets traded for Javier Báez, they did not envision this. The former Cubs infielder won't be able to return until Aug. 22 at the earliest.

Mets' Javier Baez on injured list with back spasms

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 41m

The news somehow continues to go from bad to worse for the New York Mets.

