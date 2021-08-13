New York Mets
Javier Báez placed on injured list with back spasms as Mets' deadline acquisition joins club's crowded IL - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 25m
Báez appeared in just ten games with New York before landing on the IL
New York Mets | Luis Rojas gives update on deGrom | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 4m
Mets manager Luis Rojas gives an update on Jacob deGrom's injury and the status of his rehab
Game Chatter: Julio Urias vs Tylor Megill (8/13/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 10m
Jacob deGrom shut down another two weeks, Javier Báez to 10-day IL
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A to take Báez’s spot on the roster.
Jacob deGrom shut down for two more weeks - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 28m
At this point, the Mets will be lucky to get deGrom back for the playoffs — if they can make it without him.
New York Mets extend Jacob deGrom’s shutdown 2 more weeks
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 29m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down from throwing for at least an additional weeks, manager Luis Rojas said Friday.
Javier Baez injury: Mets infielder has back spasms
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 32m
When the Mets traded for Javier Báez, they did not envision this. The former Cubs infielder won't be able to return until Aug. 22 at the earliest.
Mets' Javier Baez on injured list with back spasms
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 35m
The news somehow continues to go from bad to worse for the New York Mets.
