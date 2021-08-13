Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Jacob deGrom shut down another two weeks, Javier Báez to 10-day IL

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m

Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A to take Báez’s spot on the roster.

CBS Sports

Mets' Javier Báez placed on injured list with back spasms as club's deadline acquisition joins crowded IL - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 3m

Báez appeared in just ten games with New York before landing on the IL

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Julio Urias vs Tylor Megill (8/13/21)

by: Other Mets 360 5m

Newsday
Javier Baez placed on 10-day injured list | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 15m

The Mets placed shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list about an hour before Friday’s series opener against the Dodgers with what the team is calling back spasms. Manager Luis Rojas, who said

Daily News
Jacob deGrom shut down for two more weeks - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 23m

At this point, the Mets will be lucky to get deGrom back for the playoffs — if they can make it without him.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets extend Jacob deGrom’s shutdown 2 more weeks

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 24m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down from throwing for at least an additional weeks, manager Luis Rojas said Friday.

Lohud
Javier Baez injury: Mets infielder has back spasms

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 26m

When the Mets traded for Javier Báez, they did not envision this. The former Cubs infielder won't be able to return until Aug. 22 at the earliest.

Yardbarker
Mets' Javier Baez on injured list with back spasms

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 30m

The news somehow continues to go from bad to worse for the New York Mets.

