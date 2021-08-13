Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Jeff McNeil's two-run single  | 08/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 44m

Jeff McNeil lofts a ball into shallow center field for a two-run single, making it 4-3 in the bottom of the 7th inning

Alonso scores on passed ball | 08/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 25m

Pete Alonso takes advantage of a passed ball from Will Smith, scoring from third base and tying the game at 4 in the bottom of the 7th inning

Newsday
Mahle tosses 7 shutout innings in Reds' win over Phillies | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 26m

(AP) -- Joey Votto hit a three-run homer and Tyler Mahle tossed seven shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.Nick Castellanos added a

Sportsnaut
New York Mets place star Javier Baez (back) on IL

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 50m

The New York Mets placed newly-acquired infielder Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms in advance of Friday's game against the Los Angeles

New York Post
Mets’ Michael Conforto showing signs of past All-Star form

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 2h

The Mets have been waiting for a stretch like this one from Michael Conforto all season. Can he stay hot down the stretch?

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Dodgers, Mets open set in NY

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

Dodgers @ Mets Aug. 13, 2021

USA Today
Mets' Jacob deGrom shut down two more weeks with elbow inflammation

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 3h

Jacob deGrom has not pitched since July 7, and his right elbow inflammation is coming dangerously close to costing him the rest of the season.

Daily News
Javier Baez placed on injured list with back spasms - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

It's the latest in a long list of Mets shortstop injuries.

CBS Sports

Mets' Javier Báez placed on injured list with back spasms as club's deadline acquisition joins crowded IL - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 3h

Báez appeared in just ten games with New York before landing on the IL

