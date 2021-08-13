New York Mets
Familia gives up two-run homer as Mets fall to Dodgers in 10th inning
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 43m
The Mets mounted a comeback, but couldn't pull off a victory against the Dodgers. Will Smith's 10th-inning homer became the difference.
Smith’s HR In 10th Lifts Dodgers Past Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1m
The Mets began a stretch of 13 straight games against talented NL West teams Los Angeles and San Francisco by losing for the eighth time in 12 games.
Mets vs Dodgers: Jeff McNeil talks 'playoff atmosphere' after tough loss to Dodgers | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2m
Jeff McNeil, who had a key two-run single during the Mets rally in the 7th inning, felt that even though the team came up short, it was impressive that they ...
Mets Make A Statement Going Head To Head With The Dodgers
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 5m
The Mets knew this point in the schedule was coming, a stretch of 14 days playing only the Dodgers and Giants. Rise or fold, we get an answer
Marlins tie team mark with 11-run inning; Cubs 9th L in row | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 14m
(AP) -- Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning Friday night during a 14-10 win ove
Dodgers Defeat Gritty Mets, 6-5, as Will Smith Stars
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 16m
The Mets were back in black on Friday night against the Dodgers as the two clubs opened a weekend series in New York. It was Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.49 ERA) taking the mound for the Mets at Citi Fiel
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Saturday 8/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 28m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at S...
Smith's HR in 10th lifts Dodgers past Mets 6-5
by: AP — USA Today 8m
Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after blowing a...
Mets stage late rally, but fall to LA in 10th
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 23m
NEW YORK -- The Mets started a big stretch Friday with 13 games in a row against the Dodgers and Giants. In the opener against the Dodgers on a hot night at Citi Field, the Mets’ bats rallied in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as New York fell to
