Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Saturday 8/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 28m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at S...

Smith’s HR In 10th Lifts Dodgers Past Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2m

The Mets began a stretch of 13 straight games against talented NL West teams Los Angeles and San Francisco by losing for the eighth time in 12 games.

Mets vs Dodgers: Jeff McNeil talks 'playoff atmosphere' after tough loss to Dodgers | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3m

Jeff McNeil, who had a key two-run single during the Mets rally in the 7th inning, felt that even though the team came up short, it was impressive that they ...

Mets Make A Statement Going Head To Head With The Dodgers

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 6m

The Mets knew this point in the schedule was coming, a stretch of 14 days playing only the Dodgers and Giants. Rise or fold, we get an answer

Marlins tie team mark with 11-run inning; Cubs 9th L in row | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 15m

(AP) -- Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning Friday night during a 14-10 win ove

Dodgers Defeat Gritty Mets, 6-5, as Will Smith Stars

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 16m

The Mets were back in black on Friday night against the Dodgers as the two clubs opened a weekend series in New York. It was Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.49 ERA) taking the mound for the Mets at Citi Fiel

Smith's HR in 10th lifts Dodgers past Mets 6-5

by: AP USA Today 9m

Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after blowing a...

Mets stage late rally, but fall to LA in 10th

by: Bill Ladson MLB: Mets 24m

NEW YORK -- The Mets started a big stretch Friday with 13 games in a row against the Dodgers and Giants. In the opener against the Dodgers on a hot night at Citi Field, the Mets’ bats rallied in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as New York fell to

