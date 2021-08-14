New York Mets
CG: LAD@NYM - 8/13/21 | 08/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 55m
Condensed Game: Will Smith crushed a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning to power the Dodgers to a 6-5 win over the Mets
The Mets show fight, but not when it counted
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 46m
What could have been the win of the season ended up being a brutal, brutal loss in Queens.
Mets fan points green laser in Max Muncy’s face during tied game in 9th inning
by: Matt Clapp — The Comeback 1h
Well that's not okay.
Luis Rojas on Javier Báez to IL | 08/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Luios Rojas discusses the decision to move Javier Báez to the 10-day injured list after experiencing back spasms
Mets miss chance to reclaim first place in bizarre loss to Dodgers; L.A. wins in extras for just second time - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 1h
This game also a featured a brief 'laser pointer' delay
Syracuse Mets sweep doubleheader against Worcester | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 1h
WORCESTER, M.A. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets overcame an eight-run deficit in game one and led most of the way in game two to sweep Friday night’s doubleheader against the Worcester Re…
Smith’s HR In 10th Lifts Dodgers Past Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
The Mets began a stretch of 13 straight games against talented NL West teams Los Angeles and San Francisco by losing for the eighth time in 12 games.
Mets vs Dodgers: Jeff McNeil talks 'playoff atmosphere' after tough loss to Dodgers | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Jeff McNeil, who had a key two-run single during the Mets rally in the 7th inning, felt that even though the team came up short, it was impressive that they ...
Mets Make A Statement Going Head To Head With The Dodgers
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets knew this point in the schedule was coming, a stretch of 14 days playing only the Dodgers and Giants. Rise or fold, we get an answer
Blogger / Podcaster
Moral victories are still losses, as the Mets learned against the Dodgers https://t.co/7GVTGkEbIH
It's so ironic that the same lefties held out of the lineup were the ones who led the seventh-inning rally. Baseball is wild.
"It shows that we don't shy away." Despite the loss, Luis Rojas was encouraged by how the Mets fought back against the Dodgers on Friday https://t.co/Caq92FKP41
