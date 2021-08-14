Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
There Are Sac Flies, And There Are Sac Flies

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

We had the theater of the obvious, which was Luis Rojas’ righty heavy lineup against Julio Urias. It was the same sort of lineup that he used against Ranger Suarez last Saturday. The problem …

New York Post
Mets’ resiliency on tough day a good sign in their NL East quest

by: Ian O'Connor New York Post 3m

The Mets had a tough day, but the fight they showed in their 6-5 loss to the Dodgers is a good sign in their quest for an NL East title.

Newsday
Braves hit 4 solo HRs, beat Nats early Saturday morning | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Austin Riley homered in the seventh inning of a weather-delayed game, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 early Saturday morning to move into a first-place tie in the NL

Amazin' Avenue
The Mets show fight, but not when it counted

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

What could have been the win of the season ended up being a brutal, brutal loss in Queens.

The Comeback
Mets fan points green laser in Max Muncy’s face during tied game in 9th inning

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 3h

Well that's not okay.

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Javier Báez to IL | 08/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Luios Rojas discusses the decision to move Javier Báez to the 10-day injured list after experiencing back spasms

CBS Sports

Mets miss chance to reclaim first place in bizarre loss to Dodgers; L.A. wins in extras for just second time - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 3h

This game also a featured a brief 'laser pointer' delay

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets sweep doubleheader against Worcester | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 3h

WORCESTER, M.A. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets overcame an eight-run deficit in game one and led most of the way in game two to sweep Friday night’s doubleheader against the Worcester Re…

