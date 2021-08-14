New York Mets
Mets’ resiliency on tough day a good sign in their NL East quest
by: Ian O'Connor — New York Post 3m
The Mets had a tough day, but the fight they showed in their 6-5 loss to the Dodgers is a good sign in their quest for an NL East title.
Braves hit 4 solo HRs, beat Nats early Saturday morning | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Austin Riley homered in the seventh inning of a weather-delayed game, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 early Saturday morning to move into a first-place tie in the NL
There Are Sac Flies, And There Are Sac Flies
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
We had the theater of the obvious, which was Luis Rojas’ righty heavy lineup against Julio Urias. It was the same sort of lineup that he used against Ranger Suarez last Saturday. The problem …
The Mets show fight, but not when it counted
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
What could have been the win of the season ended up being a brutal, brutal loss in Queens.
Mets fan points green laser in Max Muncy’s face during tied game in 9th inning
by: Matt Clapp — The Comeback 3h
Well that's not okay.
Luis Rojas on Javier Báez to IL | 08/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Luios Rojas discusses the decision to move Javier Báez to the 10-day injured list after experiencing back spasms
Mets miss chance to reclaim first place in bizarre loss to Dodgers; L.A. wins in extras for just second time - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 3h
This game also a featured a brief 'laser pointer' delay
Syracuse Mets sweep doubleheader against Worcester | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 3h
WORCESTER, M.A. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets overcame an eight-run deficit in game one and led most of the way in game two to sweep Friday night’s doubleheader against the Worcester Re…
Mets' resiliency on tough day a good sign in their NL East quest https://t.co/siqQRYJJvCBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: Bad news on Jacob deGrom. While Luis Rojas says that he is improving, deGrom will be shutdown from throwing for another two weeks. At that point, he will get more imaging. The earliest deGrom could return now is mid-September, but his season is clearly very much in jeopardy.Beat Writer / Columnist
