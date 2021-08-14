New York Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Tim Tebow . Mets lose to Dodgers in Extras, Bad news on deGrom , Javier Baez ...
NY Mets: In search of Jacob deGrom’s last intentional walk
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 19m
Jacob deGrom never makes it easy for opposing hitters. The New York Mets ace rarely gives anything away for free which had me wondering: when was the last ...
Lefty hitters off bench nearly propel Mets to comeback win
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 3h
Left-handed hitters Michael Conforto, Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil came off the bench and nearly led the Mets to a comeback win in their 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Dodgers.
Braves hit 4 solo HRs, beat Nats early Saturday morning | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- Austin Riley homered in the seventh inning of a weather-delayed game, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 early Saturday morning to move into a first-place tie in the NL
There Are Sac Flies, And There Are Sac Flies
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
We had the theater of the obvious, which was Luis Rojas’ righty heavy lineup against Julio Urias. It was the same sort of lineup that he used against Ranger Suarez last Saturday. The problem …
The Mets show fight, but not when it counted
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
What could have been the win of the season ended up being a brutal, brutal loss in Queens.
Mets fan points green laser in Max Muncy’s face during tied game in 9th inning
by: Matt Clapp — The Comeback 6h
Well that's not okay.
Luis Rojas on Javier Báez to IL | 08/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Luios Rojas discusses the decision to move Javier Báez to the 10-day injured list after experiencing back spasms
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Tim Tebow. #Mets lose to #Dodgers in Extras, Bad news on deGrom, Javier Baez to the IL, @SyracuseMets wins a pair, Cole Gordon shines in @RumblePoniesBB win, while @BKCyclones & @stluciemets Fall @JohnMackinAde @BTB_MikeII https://t.co/tTgipyvcC4Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SoxProspects: Rio Gomez pitched three shutout relief innings in tonight's 4-1 Portland Sea Dogs victory. The 26-year-old lefty has not given up a run since June 25th. In that time, he has struck out 13 batters over 13.2 shutout innings while allowing nine hits, and walking two.Beat Writer / Columnist
Lefty hitters off bench nearly propel Mets to comeback win https://t.co/zDGcd2oCbfBlogger / Podcaster
Mets' resiliency on tough day a good sign in their NL East quest https://t.co/siqQRYJJvCBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: Bad news on Jacob deGrom. While Luis Rojas says that he is improving, deGrom will be shutdown from throwing for another two weeks. At that point, he will get more imaging. The earliest deGrom could return now is mid-September, but his season is clearly very much in jeopardy.Beat Writer / Columnist
