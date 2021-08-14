Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
63400686_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Scherzer faces familiar Mets lineup

by: AP USA Today 51m

Max Scherzer faces a familiar NL East foe when his Dodgers conclude a series against the Mets

New York Post
Cody-bellinger

Taijaun Walker’s heroics not enough as Mets fall to Dodgers in 10

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 20s

Mets starter Taijuan Walker didn’t just rediscover his the form he showed in his All-Star first half of the season Saturday night, he also flirted with history against one of the best teams in...

Mets 360
63401841_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Dodgers 2, Mets 1 (10 INN) 8/14/21

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4m

Mets Merized
63401813_thumbnail

Dodgers Spoil Walker Gem in 2-1 Victory Over Mets

by: James Villani Mets Merized Online 6m

Another highly contested game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets took place in Flushing last night. For the second time in consecutive nights, the reigning World Series champi

Newsday
63401798_thumbnail

Mets again lose in extra innings to Dodgers | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 6m

The Mets might’ve been facing Walker Buehler on Saturday night, but what they really got to experience was Groundhog Day. You know the movie — the one where Bill Murray has to experience the same day

MLB: Mets.com
63401638_thumbnail

Walker flirts with no-no in gem vs. Dodgers

by: Bill Ladson MLB: Mets 14m

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Taijuan Walker was flirting with history on Saturday night at Citi Field. He had a no-hitter going until the seventh inning. When it was over, Walker picked up a no-decision as the Mets lost to the Dodgers, 2-1, in 10 innings

SNY Mets

Mets vs Dodgers Highlights: Mets lose another heartbreaker to Dodgers in extra innings

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 16m

Taijuan Walker and Walker Buehler hooked up in a tremendous pitching duel, each allowing just a solo home run. Michael Conforto went deep in the 4th while W...

Mack's Mets
63401458_thumbnail

Press Release: Oller shines in Triple-A debut as Syracuse beats Worcester for fourth straight win, 5-4, on Saturday

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 18m

  Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Adam Oller struck out a career-high 13 batters during six and two-thirds shutout innings pitched in his Tri...

Daily News
63401109_thumbnail

Mets drop second-straight extra-inning game to Dodgers - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 32m

Walker looked brilliant, but so did his counterpart Walker Buehler.

