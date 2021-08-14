New York Mets
Mets lose to Dodgers in extra innings again after Taijuan Walker flirts with no-hitter - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 42m
The New York Mets hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Citi Field.
Taijaun Walker’s heroics not enough as Mets fall to Dodgers in 10
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 27s
Mets starter Taijuan Walker didn’t just rediscover his the form he showed in his All-Star first half of the season Saturday night, he also flirted with history against one of the best teams in...
Gut Reaction: Dodgers 2, Mets 1 (10 INN) 8/14/21
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4m
Dodgers Spoil Walker Gem in 2-1 Victory Over Mets
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 6m
Another highly contested game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets took place in Flushing last night. For the second time in consecutive nights, the reigning World Series champi
Mets again lose in extra innings to Dodgers | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 6m
The Mets might’ve been facing Walker Buehler on Saturday night, but what they really got to experience was Groundhog Day. You know the movie — the one where Bill Murray has to experience the same day
Walker flirts with no-no in gem vs. Dodgers
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 14m
NEW YORK -- Right-hander Taijuan Walker was flirting with history on Saturday night at Citi Field. He had a no-hitter going until the seventh inning. When it was over, Walker picked up a no-decision as the Mets lost to the Dodgers, 2-1, in 10 innings
Mets vs Dodgers Highlights: Mets lose another heartbreaker to Dodgers in extra innings
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 16m
Taijuan Walker and Walker Buehler hooked up in a tremendous pitching duel, each allowing just a solo home run. Michael Conforto went deep in the 4th while W...
Press Release: Oller shines in Triple-A debut as Syracuse beats Worcester for fourth straight win, 5-4, on Saturday
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18m
Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Adam Oller struck out a career-high 13 batters during six and two-thirds shutout innings pitched in his Tri...
Mets drop second-straight extra-inning game to Dodgers - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 32m
Walker looked brilliant, but so did his counterpart Walker Buehler.
Tweets
-
Dodgers Outlast Mets For The Second Straight Night To Win 2-1 in 10 via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #LGM #MetsTwitter #MLB https://t.co/YGb74abC9HBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bumpus and Bobo.Tyler Gilbert is the 4th pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his first career start. He joins… Ted Breitenstein in 1891 Bumpus Jones in 1892 Bobo Holloman in 1953 https://t.co/Ty88AMYqQcBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Dodgers Spoil Walker Gem in 2-1 Victory Over Mets https://t.co/jv8zC5DjKp #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Johnnie_Salgado: @SubwayToShea Problem here is EVERYONE wants to be a hero and swing for the fences! They should do the 86' Game 6 last at bat approach..."I'm not making the last out!" and Just get on base dammit!!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
Michael Conforto: "It’s definitely frustrating to lose in extra innings both nights, but we’re in both games. We’re one swing away from winning both of those games. ... Obviously we want to win by 3-4-5 runs, but when we’re in it until the end, anything can happen."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets