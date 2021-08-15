New York Mets
Mets catchers add more than their hitting stats show
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
With Dodgers catcher Will Smith lighting up the Mets, the lack of production from the Mets’ catching tandem has only become more glaring.
Francisco Lindor may rejoin Mets without minor-league stint | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin — Newsday 2h
The Mets appear to be contemplating the possibility of bringing Francisco Lindor back from the 10-day injured list without sending him on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Mets plan to have their s
Injury Notes: Winker, Lindor, Phillies, Brewers
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Jesse Winker's return to the Reds lineup was short-lived, as the outfielder left today's game prior to the bottom of …
No. 22 prospect K's season-high 10
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:
Gameday: Mets Vs. Dodgers - 8/15/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The Mets are home to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's game three of the three game series. your browser does not sup...
MMO Game Thread: Dodgers vs Mets, 7:08 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 3h
The Mets try to avoid being swept tonight as they take on the Dodgers in the Sunday night game. The Mets have lost both games this weekend in extras. On Friday they came back and tied the game but
Game Chatter: Max Scherzer vs Carlos Carrasco (8/15/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 3h
Francisco Lindor close to rejoining Mets after lengthy IL stint - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 3h
Lindor has been out since July 16 with an oblique injury.
-
Now I am not saying the Mets are going to become the Dodgers. There is no guarantees in baseball and their sustained level of success is damn near impossible to match. Still, these things take time. Be pissed they are losing, but don't write off Steve Cohen in his first year.
-
It's now 9-4 after a sac fly. Somehow, they've scored four runs while also going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
-
0-for-12 with RISP, nine left on base, five runs down. checks out.
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
J.D. Davis off RHP Edwin Uceta - 103.9 mph, 38 degrees (375 ft Sac Fly, .450 xBA) 90.5 mph Sinker #Dodgers @ #Mets (B7)
-
Blogger / Podcaster
